Back in Sept. of 2022, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report announced that the Echo Show 15 would be getting a big update, namely the ability to act like a TV through a Fire TV interface. It was exciting as it was a feature that many, myself included, have been wanting to see on the largest smart display in the lineup.

Now, Dec 7 2022, the Echo Show 15 is getting a free over-the-air software update that adds Fire TV into the mix. If you currently have a Show 15, you might see a pop-up window detailing the new experience or you can manually check for updates.

With this, you get a Fire TV icon in the top right corner and tapping it, pulls up the streaming interface. And I’ve spent a few hours with it, streaming some content from a few of the many services to get a feel for it.

What it’s Like to Use Fire TV on Echo Show 15

So after the update wrapped, Alexa—via on-screen prompts—walks you through setting up the experience. And much like a Fire TV Stick or a TV with a Fire interface, you’ll select the specific streaming apps you want to download and you can pair an Alexa Voice Remote. The latter is an additional cost, but it makes streaming on the Show 15 a bit more like a classic TV.

I was able to pair a standard third-generation Voice Remote, which is what Amazon recommends, along with the Voice Remote Pro. Both of which worked fine, but some specific buttons on the latter don’t get used here. With either though, you can jump directly into the pre-programmed streaming services or just ask Alexa.

Once setup and downloaded, I fired up Hulu which prompted me to login and then jumped into streaming some live TV and some on-demand content. The biggest concern I had with the Fire TV experience on Show 15 would be speed, as at times standard Alexa widgets can sometimes get hung up. But Amazon clearly made some optimizations here and it only takes a few seconds to launch the given app and then start streaming.

In addition to Hulu, I also tried out Prime Video--which expectedly is very well optimized--along with Disney+, Netflix, Paramount+, and YouTube. And while the latter service is owned by Google (GOOGL) - Get Free Report, it seems they’re playing nice as it works just fine here. Essentially, it’s pretty on-par with a standard Fire TV Stick, in that you have access to download the apps and then fire them up.

You may find some oddities though in terms of which apps support touch input, as not all of them have been updated for use on the Show 15. And that’s why remote support is needed here. Additionally, if you have the Show 15 mounted or on a stand, you likely don’t want to get up each time to make a selection. You can ask Alexa for content, for instance within Hulu you can enable the voice control feature and ask for specific shows or to tune to a live channel.

With an Alexa Voice Remote, you can click the “Home” icon to open the Fire TV interface and then navigate using the circular directional pad as you would on a TV. Amazon is currently discounting the price of the remote by 50% for folks with a Show 15 currently to $9.99, to lower the cost. And if you’re new to Show 15, you can now bundle one with the smart display for $194.99.

Viewing a TV show or movie on the Show 15, is much like watching anything else on the display. It’s still a 15.6-inch with a 1920 X 1080 resolution, so it’s not the best experience possible and the overall size is small. Especially in comparison to a Fire TV which is generally much larger or plugged into at least 24-inch or 32-inch TV.

My biggest gripe would be the reflectivity of the display itself, but the experience really reminds me of watching a classic kitchen TV. For the size, content looks good enough and you can make out key plot points from a good distance away. Just don’t expect a 4K quality immersive experience. Specifically, a relatively small set that might have been used during meal prep or maybe the TV was left on for a special meal occasion.

At the minimum though, this brings new value to the Echo Show 15 and might just give it a more deserving reason to be mounted on a wall. Now in addition to being used with Alexa widgets like a calendar, note taking, or as a photo frame, you can now stream content on it.

And if you already have an Echo Show 15, I highly recommend completing the update and at least checking out the Fire TV experience. I have a hunch you’ll find it useful and that app compatibility, for touch support or Alexa voice, will continue to grow via updates in the future.

Does the update make the Show 15 a more compelling smart display? Well, it certainly adds to the feature list and expands what the largest smart display can do. It’s still a unique smart display in the Echo family, but if you’re after a do-it-all one, the Show 15 now punches above the rest.

It’s also a solid deal with the latest bundle of the Show 15 and Voice Remote for $194.99, a savings of nearly $85.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.