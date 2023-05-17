Amazon Just Surprised Us With Three Echo Devices—Here’s What You Need to Know

Surprise! Amazon just announced three new Echo devices in the form of the Echo Pop, an updated Echo Show 5 (and a new Kids Edition design that looks downright awesome), and a cheaper version of the Echo Buds. Plus, as a bonus the Echo Auto is available in more countries.

All of the devices are available to preorder right now, with the Pop and Show 5 hitting your doorstep in two weeks, while the Echo Buds will arrive the first week of June.

Here’s a rundown of what you need to know about each of the new Echo devices, including a preview of the Pop’s awesome colors.

There’s a new Echo on the block and Amazon’s calling it the Echo Pop.

It boasts an all-new design, which looks like an Echo Dot cut in half and has a flat front where you’ll find the speaker. At the top of the speaker is a small cutout of the iconic blue light ring for Alexa. It’s akin to a propped up circle and almost mirrors that of sunrise alarm clocks.

The Pop comes in four colors—white, charcoal, bloom and midnight teal. The fun colors and smaller sized speaker are because Amazon expects users to use the Pop in smaller rooms, like a bedroom. It’s kind of like Apple’s HomePod Mini, where you can expect the smart speaker to fill a small to medium size room full of sound, but not much more. So yes, it might be the perfect backing vocals for singing in the shower or as a versatile alarm clock for a nightstand.

It’s powered by Amazon’s AZ2 Neural Edge Processor and like any other Echo, Alexa will be able to field any request you desire. Additionally, the Pop also features Matter support for smart home integration and Eero built-in to act as a Wi-Fi extender for Eero’s Wi-Fi systems.

You can preorder the Echo Pop in all of its four very fun colors right now for $39.99 and expect to receive deliveries starting May 31. At $10 less than the Echo Dot and with just a single speaker (compared to two on the Dot), it’s the new entry point.

Amazon’s most popular Echo Show model is the Show 5, and it’s getting a pretty significant update. The $89.99 Echo Show 5 has a new speaker system that doubles the bass over the previous generation, is 20% faster thanks to a performance boost from the AZ2 processor, and has a new microphone array to improve its responsiveness to voice commands. All-in-all it should be more responsive and quite a bit louder.

Thanks to its size, the Echo Show 5 is ideal for sitting on a desk in an office, where you can easily monitor your Alexa-connected security cameras, control your smart home devices, or just keep tabs on your schedule and Amazon deliveries. Of course, with Alexa on-board you can ask the virtual assistant for really anything. The Echo Show 5 also supports Matter for more smart home functionality with compatible devices.

There’s also an updated Echo Show 5 Kids Edition that features a space themed cover on the back. You’ll pay a $10 premium for the Kids Edition of the new Echo Show 5, which includes a kid-friendly version of Alexa, a two-year worry-free warranty, one year of Amazon’s Kids+ service with parental controls and access to kids books, videos, games and more. There are also two new themes—Dinosaurs and Jazzy Jungle—for kids to co-create a visual story with Alexa.

Both versions of the Echo Show 5 are available to preorder right now, with deliveries starting two weeks later on May 31.

Amazon’s new $49.99 Echo Buds are a pair of completely wireless earbuds with Alexa built-in. Alexa can be triggered hands-free for tasks like making a call, setting reminders or playing music.

Like the more expensive Echo Buds, these feature a VIP Filter that allows you to pick and choose which apps and people you receive alerts for, while the rest stay silenced. This way you don’t get every single notification read-aloud in your ears.

The Echo Buds have 5 hours of continuous listening on a single charge, with a total of 20 hours when the included charging case is fully charged. The overall design is less compact and more similar to AirPods third-generation with a stem and a design that just rests in your ear for a more passive experience. That’s right, the new Echo Buds don’t feature ear-tips and just rest in your ear.

Unlike the more advanced Echo Buds, these lack active noise cancellation for drowning out background noise. However, the sound quality of the new Echo Buds should be sufficient thanks to the 12 millimeter dynamic drivers. Via the Alexa app for Android or iOS you’ll be able to customize the EQ as well. Each of the Buds has two microphones and voice detection for stellar audio quality on phone calls.

The new Echo Buds are available to preorder right now for $39.99, a discount from the $49.99 MSRP, with deliveries scheduled to start on June 7. The higher-end model with active noise cancellation will remain in the lineup at $119 as well.

Echo Auto: What You Need to Know

Amazon’s $55 Echo Auto isn’t a new product, but Amazon did announce that it’s expanding where you can buy the Echo Auto. More specifically, Echo Auto is expanding to Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Japan.

For those unfamiliar, Echo Auto is a small device that puts Alexa inside your car, using the Alexa smartphone app to transmit requests and data. You can even use Alexa to control your smart home while you’re in your car, doing things like turning lights on or off or adjusting the thermostat as you leave or arrive home.

You can order Echo Auto in the US, and all of the newly added countries, right now.

