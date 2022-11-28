Skip to main content
Best Amazon Cyber Monday Lightning Deals

It's the final call for the best Amazon Lightning Deals for Cyber Monday. From tech to fitness, new deals go live every 30 minutes.

Cyber Monday -- the last hurrah of the shopping season. Amazon is pulling out all the stops on this final day of epic deals. Amazon claims they will be launching new lightning deals every 30 minutes throughout the sale period, and we expect to see some huge savings on everyday essentials, home goods, fitness and fashion, tech and more.

We'll be sourcing some of the biggest lightning deals on the most popular products throughout Cyber Monday, be sure to check back often for more sales.

Cyber Monday Lightning Deals

Posted 6:41 a.m. Eastern

Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager

Price: $36.79, originally $45.99, 85% claimed

Nekteck Shiatsu neck and back massager

Castle Art Supplies

Price: $31.99, originally $59.99, 94% claimed

Castle Art Supplies

Apple MFi Certified Fast Charger (Two Pack)

Price: $9.47, originally $15.86, 37% claimed

Apple Chargers

Ice Ball Maker Mold

Price: $36.85, originally $80.05, 10% claimed

Premium Clear Ice Ball Maker Mold

Mueller Ultra-Stick Immersion Hand Blender

Price: $29.97, originally $39.99, 72% claimed

Mueller 9-Speed Immersion Hand Blender

ROKR 3D Wooden Puzzles Illuminated Globe

Price: $27.09, originally $52.99, 50% claimed

ROKR 3D Wooden Puzzles for Adults Illuminated Globe with Stand

Projector Screen with Stand

Price: $51.09, originally $86.99, 63% claimed

Projector screen with stand

Metapen Pencil A8 for iPad

Price: $13.99, originally $27.99

Metapen Pencil for iPad

Mr. Siga Microfiber Cleaning Cloth

Price: $10.39, originally $15.99, 10% claimed

Mr Siga microfiber cleaning cloths

Garden Solar Lights

Price: $18.41, originally $33.99, 98% claimed

Garden solar lights