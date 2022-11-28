Best Amazon Cyber Monday Lightning Deals

Cyber Monday -- the last hurrah of the shopping season. Amazon is pulling out all the stops on this final day of epic deals. Amazon claims they will be launching new lightning deals every 30 minutes throughout the sale period, and we expect to see some huge savings on everyday essentials, home goods, fitness and fashion, tech and more.
We'll be sourcing some of the biggest lightning deals on the most popular products throughout Cyber Monday, be sure to check back often for more sales.
Cyber Monday Lightning Deals
Posted 6:41 a.m. Eastern
Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager
Price: $36.79, originally $45.99, 85% claimed
Castle Art Supplies
Price: $31.99, originally $59.99, 94% claimed
Apple MFi Certified Fast Charger (Two Pack)
Price: $9.47, originally $15.86, 37% claimed
Ice Ball Maker Mold
Price: $36.85, originally $80.05, 10% claimed
Mueller Ultra-Stick Immersion Hand Blender
Price: $29.97, originally $39.99, 72% claimed
ROKR 3D Wooden Puzzles Illuminated Globe
Price: $27.09, originally $52.99, 50% claimed
Projector Screen with Stand
Price: $51.09, originally $86.99, 63% claimed
Metapen Pencil A8 for iPad
Price: $13.99, originally $27.99
Mr. Siga Microfiber Cleaning Cloth
Price: $10.39, originally $15.99, 10% claimed