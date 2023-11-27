Skip to main content
The Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2023 Lightning Deals: Live Updates

Act fast! These are the best Amazon Cyber Monday 2023 Lightning Deals that won't last long.
As you trudge back to your desk, full after a weekend of Thanksgiving feasts and fending off your relatives' nosy question, perhaps you've come to realize that your holiday shopping list is nowhere near complete. The final shopping holiday of the year is in full swing, and as the end of Cyber Monday deals draws near, we're scouting out of the final lighting deals on Amazon. 

Whether it be stocking stuffers, major appliances (like TVs or vacuums), or simply refilling your pantry after raiding it all weekend, the countdown is ticking on these deals. Be sure to check back frequently, as we'll be adding Amazon sales in real-time.

What are Amazon Lightning Deals?

These are limited-stock and time-sensitive deals for a particular product, service or company taking part in the Cyber Monday sale. New deals go live approximately every 30 minutes, and each day will feature new and unique deals. Be sure to sign up for a Prime membership if you haven't already!

Cyber Monday 2023 Deals

Posted 5:18 p.m. Eastern

Wildone Mixing Bowls Set of 5, $36 (was $56)- 34% off

mixing bowls

Outdoor Extension Cord 50 FT, Evenly Spaced 6 Outlets Plugs, $32, (was $43)- 26% off

extensions

Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds, $34 (was $60)- 45% off

earbuds

Wood Grain Sunrise Alarm Clock and Sound Machine Nightlight, $36 (was $60)- 40% off

moon lamp

Men's Snow Boots Waterproof, $50 (was $88)- 44% off

snow boots

Posted 4:23 p.m. Eastern

REDTIGER Golf Rangefinder, $100 (was $160)- 38% off

range finder

GearLight 2pack S1000 LED Flashlights High Lumens, $15 (was $30)- 50% off

tactical light

iPhone Charger [MFi Certified] 2 Pack 20W, $10 (was $13)- 23% off

apple cable

FARMER'S DEFENSE Sleeves, $22 (was $27)- 20% off

sleeve

Posted 3:37 p.m. Eastern

LUXE Bidet Attachment, $33 (was $48)- 31% off

bidet attachment

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker, $22 (was $30)- 27% off

anker speaker

Outdoor Basketball Hoop 10ft Adjustable, $143 (was $200)- 29% off

basketball hoop

Ring Video Doorbell Wired, $35 (was $65)- 46% off

ring doorbell wired

LEGO Marvel Nano Gauntlet, Iron Man, $49 (was $70)- 30% off

lego gauntlet

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express, $350 (was $499)- 30% off

lego hogwarts train

Posted 1:35 p.m. Eastern

10x7ft Golf Hitting Training Aids Nets, $77 (was $100)- 23% off

golf net

Laser Tag Guns Set of 4, $60 (was $90)- 33% off

laser tag guns

Assorted Variety Pack Flavored Coffee, 40 Count, $15 (was $21)- 29% off

coffee k-cups

Countertop Nugget Ice Maker, $200 (was $400)- 50% off

ice maker

Ring Video Doorbell, $70 (was $125)- 44% off

ring doorbell

Posted 12:24 p.m. Eastern

Digital Alarm Clock Radio, $30 (was $60)- 50% off

digital alarm clock

3-in-1 Wireless Charger Station for Apple iPhone, $24 (was $30)- 20% off

3 in 1 charger

40% claimed

Beard Bib Trimmer Catcher, $8 (was $10)- 20% off

beard trim catcher

Professional OBD2 Scanner Diagnostic Tool, $45 (was $90)- 50% off

obd scanner

70% claimed

iPhone Charger 3-Pack 10ft Apple MFi Certified Lightning Cable, $7 (was $24)- 71% off

apple chargers

WiFi Keyless Entry Door Lock, $100 (was $250)- 60% off

door lock

6-in-1 Compact Food Preservation System, $68 (was $85)- 20% off

sealer

Leather Office Chair, $249 (was $499)- 50% off

computer chair

25% claimed

Robot Vaccum and Mop Combo, $179 (was $750)- 76% off

robot vaccum

Posted 11:41 a.m. Eastern

Cast Iron Skillet 8-inch, $30 (was $40)- 25% off

skillet

Turntable Record Player, $136 (was $170)- 20% off

turntable

42% claimed

Magnetic Tile Building Blocks, $40 (was $60)- 33% off

magnetic blocks

3-pack Apple Fast Charger, $15 (was $60)- 75% off

lightning cables

80% claimed

imarku Japanese Chef Knife, $27 (was $70)- 61% off

japanese knife

Posted 10:27 a.m. Eastern

Samsonite Expandable Luggage, $130 (was $290) - 55% off

suitcase

33% claimed

Shiatsu Foot Massager, $200 (was $260) - 23% off

foot massager

34% claimed

Knife Set with Block, $80 (was $100) - 20% off

knifeset

86% claimed

Wearable Blanket Hoodie, $26 (was $32) - 20% off

blankethoodie

63% claimed

Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet, $192 (was $320) - 40% off

tablet

7% claimed

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.