Amazon’s Black Friday sale officially starts today and thousands of deals are already live with steep discounts

If you’ve been itching to start holiday shopping but have been holding out to take advantage of Black Friday deals, then you’re in luck. Amazon is launching its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale early for the first time, meaning you have more time to score incredible deals across all categories. The annual shopping event, now known by the powerhouse retailer as Turkey-11, started today—Nov. 17—and runs until the evening of Monday, Nov. 27.
You’ll find thousands upon thousands of steep discounts available right now, along with new deals dropping each day to ensure there’s something for everyone no matter when you begin filling your cart. The good news is, you don’t have to use precious time sifting through the site since we’ve already curated a list of notable markdowns in the home, kitchen, tech, and travel categories.
Score highly sought-after items with rave reviews like
Unlike Prime Day and Prime Big Deal Days, a majority of these discounts are open to the public regardless of your membership status. Although signing up for Prime is still a great idea considering it unlocks fast, free shipping and even lower prices on select items. Plus, you'll receive access to other perks like
Amazon Black Friday home deals
ZCWA Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $180 (was $770) at Amazon Shark Anti-Allergen Cordless Vacuum, $200 (was $350) at Amazon Voweek Electric Spin Scrubber, $47 (was $90) at Amazon AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier, $30 (was $50) at Amazon CGK Unlimited Queen Size 4 Piece Sheet Set, $21 (was $50) at Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $49 (was $61) at Amazon Olee Sleep Queen Mattress, $149 (was $400) at Amazon American Soft Linen Luxury 6-Piece Towel Set, $40 (was $67) at Amazon
Amazon Black Friday kitchen deals
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Stand Mixer, $270 (was $330) at Amazon Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Quart Multi-Cooker, $100 (was $150) at Amazon Ninja AF161 Max XL Air Fryer, $100 (was $170) at Amazon JoyJolt JoyFul 24-Piece Glass Storage Containers, $40 (was $70) at Amazon
Amazon Black Friday tech deals
Apple AirPods 2nd Generation, $99 (was $129) at Amazon Sony 55-inch Bravia XR X90K 4K TV, $798 (was $1,300) at Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device, $25 (was $50) at Amazon Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones, $328 (was $400) at Amazon Amazon Echo Dot 5th Generation, $23 (was $50) at Amazon Sony 55-inch Bravia XR OLED 4K TV, $1,398 (was $1,498) at Amazon
Amazon Black Friday travel deals
Samsonite Evolve SE Hardside Expandable 3-Piece Luggage, $300 (was $510) at Amazon Samsonite Centric Hardside Expandable Luggage, $155 (was $270) at Amazon Veken 8-Piece Packing Cube Set, $14 (was $30) at Amazon Anker Portable Charger, $15 (was $22) at Amazon
