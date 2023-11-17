Skip to main content
Amazon’s Black Friday sale officially starts today and thousands of deals are already live with steep discounts

Amazon’s Black Friday sale officially starts today and thousands of deals are already live with steep discounts

Save up to 77% on robot vacuums, viral bed pillows, Apple AirPods, KitchenAid stand mixers, and way more.

Wicked Monday via Unsplash

Save up to 77% on robot vacuums, viral bed pillows, Apple AirPods, KitchenAid stand mixers, and way more.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’ve been itching to start holiday shopping but have been holding out to take advantage of Black Friday deals, then you’re in luck. Amazon is launching its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale early for the first time, meaning you have more time to score incredible deals across all categories. The annual shopping event, now known by the powerhouse retailer as Turkey-11, started today—Nov. 17—and runs until the evening of Monday, Nov. 27.

You’ll find thousands upon thousands of steep discounts available right now, along with new deals dropping each day to ensure there’s something for everyone no matter when you begin filling your cart. The good news is, you don’t have to use precious time sifting through the site since we’ve already curated a list of notable markdowns in the home, kitchen, tech, and travel categories.

Score highly sought-after items with rave reviews like a mopping robot vacuum, the famous Beckham hotel bed pillows, a KitchenAid Stand Mixer, Apple AirPods, and Samsonite luggage for up to 77% off. We suggest grabbing anything that catches your eye ASAP because there is no telling how long these products will stay in stock or be discounted as prices are subject to change. Not only will shopping early deals alleviate some of the stress of buying gifts for everyone on your list, but it’ll also help you get the best bang for your buck so you can surprise your loved ones with items they’ll enjoy.

Unlike Prime Day and Prime Big Deal Days, a majority of these discounts are open to the public regardless of your membership status. Although signing up for Prime is still a great idea considering it unlocks fast, free shipping and even lower prices on select items. Plus, you’ll receive access to other perks like Prime Video, Amazon Music, the Try Before You Buy program, and much more. If you’re not ready to commit to the $14.99 per month charge, you can choose to do a 30-day free trial if you haven’t already. 

Amazon Black Friday home deals

Amazon Black Friday Sale Mopping Robot Vacuum

Amazon Black Friday kitchen deals

Amazon Black Friday Sale KitchenAid Stand Mixer

Amazon Black Friday tech deals

Amazon Black Friday Sale Fire TV Stick

Amazon Black Friday travel deals

Amazon Black Friday Sale Samsonite Luggage
Amazon Prime Box in Package Locker for article on Black Friday 2023 Deals

11 of Amazon's most anticipated Black Friday Deals are already live

Read More
Amazon Prime Box in Package Locker for article on Black Friday 2023 Deals

11 of Amazon's most anticipated Black Friday Deals are already live

Read More

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Exclusive Investor Content

THUMB Buy Sell Stocks JS 101322
Real Money Pro

⭐Reasonable trader: Meet my eccentric uncle, Mr. Market

Nvidia Lead
Real Money Pro

⭐Guilfoyle: I've got a safe bet for Nvidia going into earnings

11-20-23-buy-chart
TheStreet Smarts

⭐3 Small-cap stocks investors can buy

Tom-Lee-2-LEAD_DB_082123
Real Money Pro

⭐Tom Lee: Why this 'baby rally' could turn into a larger rally

11-2-23-technology-stocks_smarts_db_110223
TheStreet Smarts

⭐2 technology stocks you can buy

TheStreet Daily Newsletter

Want TheStreet’s best daily

stock and investing news

right in your inbox

every weekday?

Get our free flagship newsletter.

Sign Up Now