Skip to main content

15 can't-miss Amazon deals on bestselling products to grab while they're up to 68% off

Apple, Keurig, viral Amazon finds, and more are marked down right now.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Along with traditions like resolutions and all the excitement of a fresh start, 2024 has kicked off with tons of new year sales to help you get into the good spirit. On Amazon alone, we’ve seen massive savings across a wide array of categories, from Apple’s flagship AirPods to a bestselling vacuum, in the retailer’s "Winter Sale." 

To save you time digging through the laundry list of items discounted, we’ve done the hard work to narrow down 15 bestselling items you do not want to miss getting while they’re on sale—from a trendy water bottle to handy gadgets that are fit for spots all around your home.

Levoit Air Purifier, $85 (was $100) at Amazon

Amazon’s no.1 bestselling air purifier, the Levoit Air Purifier, makes a ‘significant difference’ and is on Prime Day-level sale

The stats: 

  • Now 15% off at $85. 
  • Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in HEPA filter air purifiers.
  • Purchased 40,000+ in the last month.
  • 77,000+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: One Amazon shopper liked it so much they're planning on buying two more. "Don't let the compact size fool you...this air purifier works wonders," they wrote. "One time, I BBQ'd and the smoke came in to the 2nd floor and this little machine automatically went into action and did an amazing job of cleaning the air of smoke and the smell (relatively fast — about 30-40 minutes)." 

Owala FreeSip Water Bottle, $23 (was $28) at Amazon

Owala Water Bottle

The stats: 

  • Now 18% off at $23. 
  • Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in insulated water bottles
  • Purchased 10,000+ in the last month.
  • 26,000+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: "This is the second Owala water bottle I have," one shopper wrote. "It is very durable, and it passes the 'left for hours in a hot car' test. You can be assured this thing will keep your water and drinks cold all day. I never leave home without it."

Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer, $16 (was $20) at Amazon

Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer

The stats: 

  • 18% off at $16. 
  • Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in meat thermometers
  • Purchased 100,000+ in the last month.
  • 48,000+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: "I should have bought this thing years ago," one shopper wrote. "The ratings on here are legit. If you drop it in ice water, it goes to 32 degrees in seconds. That's how I know its accurate. Its also saved me in some longer cooks I was doing with another probe that was very inaccurate. I smoked a turkey on Thanksgiving and my turkey came out wonderful."

Utopia Home Fridge Organizer Bins (8-Pack), $18 (was $31) at Amazon

Amazon

The stats: 

  • Now over 40% off at $18. 
  • Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in kitchen storage accessories
  • Purchased 10,000+ in the last month.
  • 25,000+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: Shoppers love using these handy bins outside the kitchen too, with one reviewer writing, "I used them in my closet and in my bathroom. They are multipurpose and the perfect size. I divided up my cleaning products, toothpaste/toothbrushes, and makeup. Excellent for organization anywhere in the home."

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater, $30 (was $60) at Amazon

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat

The stats:

  • Now 50% off at $30.
  • Amazon's no. 1 bestseller in indoor electric space heaters.
  • Purchased 50,000+ times in the last month.
  • 57,000+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: "This little powerhouse has exceeded all my expectations!" wrote one shopper. "I highly recommend the GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater to anyone looking for an efficient, safe, and quiet heating solution."

Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier, $30 (was $50) at Amazon

Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

The stats:

  • Now over 20% off at $30.
  • Amazon's no. 1 bestseller in humidifiers.
  • Purchased 50,000+ times in the last month.
  • 81,000+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: "This is an amazing product," began one shopper review. "Within a matter of seconds, you have perceptible moisture vapor coming out. And it makes absolutely zero noise!"

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen, $189 (was $249) at Amazon

One of 9 deals on Amazon no. 1 bestsellers is the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen

The stats:

  • Now 24% off at $189.
  • Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in headphones and earbuds.
  • Purchased 10,000+ times in the last month.
  • 5,000+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: “The AirPods Pro 2 are a huge upgrade from the first generation.” began one shopper. “The noise cancellation is amazing. Blocks out the rest of the gym or airplane almost entirely; even before I've turned on music or a movie.”

Sperax Walking Pad, $220 (was $300) at Amazon

Sperax Walking Pad

The stats:

  • Now over 20% off at $220.
  • Amazon's no.1 bestseller in treadmills.
  • Purchased 10,000+ times in the last month.
  • 1,600+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: One shopper wrote that this walking pad is an excellent addition to exercising at home, writing, "I appreciate the simplicity of the controls making it user friendly for all fitness levels. One of the standout features is how quietly it operates. I can walk without disturbing others in the house."

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker, $80 (was $150) at Amazon

One of 9 deals on Amazon no. 1 bestsellers is the Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

The stats:

  • Now 47% off at $80.
  • Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in coffee makers.
  • Purchased 20,000+ times in the last month.
  • 78,000+ five-star ratings. 

What shoppers are saying: “We use it at work so I was like “if this can take on my entire department, plus me an acid coffee drinker, then it can be good for my wife and I so I purchased and it works great so far!” wrote one shopper who also raved about how easy it was to set up.

Furinno Luder Bookcase, $23 (was $70) at Amazon

One of 9 deals on Amazon no. 1 bestsellers is the Furinno Luder Bookcase

The stats:

  • Now 68% off at $23.
  • Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in bookcases.
  • Purchased 8,000+ times in the last month.
  • 52,000+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: “Perfect for small spaces,” wrote one shopper, while another said, “I love this shelf! Assembly was extremely easy.”

Magic Bullet Blender, $40 (was $50) at Amazon

One of 9 deals on Amazon no. 1 bestsellers is the Magic Bullet Blender

The stats:

  • Now 20% off at $40.
  • Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in countertop blenders.
  • Purchased 30,000+ times in the last month.
  • 76,000 five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: One Amazon shopper who’s used “numerous” blenders wrote, “Magic Bullet is the BEST there is! It's convenient, multi-purpose and easy to clean.”

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $158 ( was $220) at Amazon

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum

The stats:

  • Now 28% off at $158.
  • Amazon's no. 1 bestseller upright vacuum cleaners.
  • Purchased 20,000+ times in the last month.
  • 52,000+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: "It sucks! (the good kind)," wrote one shopper who raved about the suction on both carpet and hardwood floors. "I couldn't believe how much dirt and hair and crumbs it vacuumed up the first time, and you can see it all in the clear bin."

Swiffer WetJet Starter Kit, $25 (was $29) at Amazon

One of 9 deals on Amazon no. 1 bestsellers is the Swiffer WetJet Starter Kit

The stats:

  • Now 15% off at $25.
  • Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in household wet & dry mops.
  • Purchased 30,000+ times in the last month.
  • 40,000+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: This shopper says the WetJet improved their cleaning routine after trying “tons of mops”: "It’s perfect for quick cleanups and maintaining clean floors throughout the week.”

Beckham Hotel Collection Memory Foam Bed Pillows 2-Pack, $80 (was $100) at Amazon

One of 9 deals on Amazon no. 1 bestsellers is the Beckhan Hotel Collection Memory Foam Bed Pillows 2-Pack

The stats:

  • Now 20% off at $80.
  • Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in bed pillows.
  • Purchased 1,000+ times in the last month.
  • 159,000 five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: One shopper who discovered these on TikTok wrote, “These are just as good as everyone has been saying … they are comfortable and feel great.”

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air with M1, $750 (was $999) at Amazon

One of 9 deals on Amazon no. 1 bestsellers is the Apple 13-inch MacBook Air with M1

The stats:

  • Now 25% off at $750.
  • Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in laptops.
  • Purchased 5,000+ in the last month.
  • 17,000+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: One Amazon shopper called this MacBook Air “a perfect computer,” writing, “Apple is really heads and shoulders above the rest!”

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Tags
terms:
ExclusiveSavingsAmazon