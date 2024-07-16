These Amazon no. 1 bestsellers are up to 55% off during Prime Day, and they're selling fast

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is happening now until July 17, and the site is flooded with thousands upon thousands of member-only deals. All you need is a Prime membership and there's no better time than now to sign up for only $15 per month if you haven't already.

Not only does it unlock exclusive sales, but it also grants you access to other perks like Prime Video, Prime Gaming, Prime Reading, and free shipping.

If you're feeling overwhelmed by the Prime Day madness, we've got you covered with a curated list of Amazon's no. 1 bestsellers that are currently marked down up to 55% off. The list includes a top-selling portable air conditioner, viral bed pillows, a popular robot vacuum, a highly sought-after sheet set, and more. There's a reason these items are bestsellers, and you can take the word of the thousands of shoppers who have given them five-star ratings.

These are Prime Day deals you won't want to miss. We suggest filling your cart now to ensure things don't sell out before you can get your hands on them.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $36 (was $60) at Amazon

The Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows. Courtesy of Amazon

The stats:

Now 40% off at $36.

Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in bed pillows .

. Purchased 60,000+ times in the last month.

165,500+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying:

"I have been on the search for those super soft hotel-feel pillows, and I finally found it," one shopper said . "After letting them sit for some time to fluff up, wow, they were like luscious clouds from the heavens. Exactly what I was looking for!"

Black+Decker Portable Air Conditioner, $352 (was $400) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 12% off at $352.

Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in portable air conditioners .

. Purchased 8,000+ times in the last month.

31,000 five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying:

"It’s been a LIFESAVER," one shopper wrote . "It gets up to 110 degrees Fahrenheit where I am and this AC unit cools down my room within minutes! I firmly believe this is by far one of my greatest investments. It's been four years since I've purchased this portable AC unit."

FDW 4-Piece Patio Furniture Set, $109 (was $200) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 46% off at $109.

Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in patio conversation sets .

. Purchased 2,000+ times in the last month.

3,900+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying:

"Two years in and still going strong," a satisfied customer said . "I’m so happy with this patio set considering the very low price! It’s a really nice-looking set and it’s very comfortable. Assembly wasn’t too difficult, my boyfriend and I put these all together in about an hour. I will probably purchase a second set this year just to have more seating on my porch."

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum, $295 (was $600) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 51% off at $295.

Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in robotic vacuums .

. Purchased 20,000+ times in the last month.

20,800+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying:

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $170 (was $220) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 23% off at $170.

Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in upright vacuum cleaners .

. Purchased 20,000+ times in the last month.

56,200+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying:

A five-star reviewer said , "Don’t let the price or name fool you, this easily outperforms the Dysons in many ways."

Bedsure Comforter Duvet Insert, $19 (was $42) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 55% off at $19.

Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in bedding comforters .

. Purchased 10,000+ times in the last month.

54,200+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying:

"I liked it so much, I ordered a second one for my daughter," a repeat shopper wrote . "Bedsure products are all great quality; I use a bamboo duvet cover on it and it’s like a cloud. Coming from a hot sleeper in pre-menopause, five stars."

CGK Unlimited Queen Sheet Set, $25 (was $30) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 15% off at $25.

Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in home and kitchen .

. Purchased 10,000+ times in the last month.

242,300+ five-star ratings.

