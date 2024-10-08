Skip to main content
Amazon's no.1 bestsellers are on sale for up to 67% off during Prime Big Deal Days 2024
image caption
HAGERSTOWN, MD, USA - Image of an Amazon packages.

date 2024-10-08

Julie Clopper/Getty Images

Amazon's massive Prime Big Deal Days event is finally here and the clock is officially ticking on some of the best deals. Most items require a Prime membership to unlock exclusive discounts, but you might get lucky and find others that are open to everyone. Instead of playing the guessing game and limiting yourself to only a few sales, consider signing up right now with a free trial. 

For only 48 hours, an abundance of Amazon's no.1 bestsellers are on sale for up to 67% off during the big sale. Deals include items across all categories like home, kitchen, and outdoor furniture so there's truly something for everyone. Instead of spending precious time sifting through thousands of deals yourself, we've done the hard work for you and curated a list of the best items to have on your radar. Not only are these items significantly marked down, but they're also backed by thousands of rave reviews from shoppers who swear by them. 

Even though not all deals require a Prime membership, it's a good idea to sign up anyway since all of the best discounts are exclusive to current members, and doing so ensures you're ready for any other upcoming sales events. Signing up also unlocks access to other perks like fast, free shipping, Prime Video, Prime Gaming, and Prime Reading that make it even more worthwhile. New members can take advantage of a 30-day free trial, and afterward it's only $15 per month.

Don't miss your opportunity to shop Amazon's no.1 bestsellers while they're on super sale during Prime Big Deal Days 2024. Save yourself up to 67% off before popular items sell out. 

Bedsure Comforter Duvet Insert, $19 (was $43) at Amazon

The Bedsure Comforter Duvet Insert is on sale right now at Amazon for Amazon Prime Day

The Bedsure Comforter Duvet Insert.

CGK Unlimited King Sheet Set, $30 (was $55) at Amazon

The CGK Unlimited King Sheet Set is on sale right now at Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $48 (was $80) at Amazon

The Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows are on sale right now at Amazon

Bissell CleanView XR Cordless Vacuum, $120 (was $199) at Amazon

The Bissell CleanView XR Cordless Vacuum is on sale right now at Amazon

Brewin Chefilosophi Japanese Chef Knife Set, $40 (was $120) at Amazon

The Brewin Chefilosophi Japanese Chef Knife Set is on sale right now at Amazon

Flamaker 3-Piece Patio Set, $90 (was $120) at Amazon

The Flamaker 3-Piece Patio Set is on sale right now at Amazon for Amazon Prime Day

The Flamaker 3-Piece Patio Set.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.