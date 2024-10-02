Amazon Prime members can score this 'majestic' reversible micromink and sherpa comforter set for only $30

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The beginning of fall means that cooler weather is on the horizon, and that also means that it's time to swap your bedding for something a little warmer to prepare for the seasons ahead. If you prefer fuzzy blankets over electric ones, then you're in the right place because Amazon has an exclusive deal Prime members can shop before Prime Big Deal Days 2024.

The Amazon Basics Micromink Sherpa Comforter Set is on sale for only $30 right now, and it comes in three pieces including one reversible comforter and two matching pillow shams. It's available in eight other colors and two other sizes, but this full/queen option in Tide Pool Blue is the only one on sale at such a low rate. Plus, it's a relatively universal shade that can easily match existing decor and bedroom themes.

The only catch is that you need to be a Prime member in order to secure the discount, so we suggest signing up if you haven't already. It'll also ensure you have access to the rest of October Prime Day starting next week.

Amazon Basics Micromink Sherpa 3-Piece Comforter Bed Set, $30 with Prime (was $49) at Amazon

This unique bedding set features two cozy blankets in one thanks to its reversible design. One side is made of soft faux sherpa material while the other is crafted of micromink, which is a polyester fabric made to feel like short, soft fur. It's a more eco-friendly alternative to using real animal skin and is easier to maintain since it's fully machine-washable and can be dried in a dryer.

Nearly 47,000 shoppers have given this set a five-star rating and over 100 sets have sold in the past 30 days. That number is sure to increase, especially during Prime Big Deal Days, so consider this your chance to beat the rush and secure one before it sells out. Order now, and it can arrive in as little as two days, depending on your location.

"The Amazon Basics blanket has graced our humble abode with its majestic presence, promising cozy nights amidst the chilling cold," one reviewer wrote . "And oh boy, it delivers on the warmth factor like a dragon's fiery breath! It's like being enveloped in a fluffy cloud, protecting you from the icy grips of winter. Even the frostiest polar bears would envy the snugness this blanket provides."