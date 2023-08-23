Amazon's top-selling bed sheet set with 340,000+ perfect ratings is on sale starting at $10

If you feel like you’re not getting adequate sleep each night, it might be time to swap your bedding for something more comfortable. Don’t worry though, we’re not talking about the entire mattress. You can start small with a new set of sheets because a quality set makes all the difference.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Luckily, the Amazon Basics sheet set in Bright White is on sale starting at just $10 for a twin size, which is the lowest price it has ever been. Other sizes, including queen and king, are also discounted for $17 and $20, respectively.

We can’t forget that it’s the no.1 bestselling bedding across the site and is backed by over 340,000 perfect five-star ratings. One person went as far as to say it feels like sleeping in a “five-star luxury hotel.”

Amazon Basics Microfiber 3-Piece Sheet Set, starting at $10 at Amazon

Depending on what size you select, it’ll come in a three- or four-piece set that includes one fitted and top sheet along with one matching pillowcase for a twin and two for a queen and king. The fitted sheet has deep pockets that fit a variety of mattresses up to 14 inches thick and prevents it from sliding around as you sleep.

Each piece is made of polyester microfiber that gets softer every time you wash it. The material is ideal for all seasons, but especially for hot sleepers since it’s lightweight, breathable, and “silky-smooth,” according to hundreds of shoppers. Each set is available in several colors including Navy Blue, Burgundy, Emerald Green, and Cream at various price points.

“They were great; They were as smooth and silky as the most expensive sheets I've ever slept on in high-end hotels or at fancy friends' houses,” wrote one reviewer. “I recommend them very highly, and plan to buy the same kind again if I need to replace them.”

With prices like these, there is literally no better time to buy new pillows and bed sheets than right now while the Amazon Basics set is 51% off. You should consider ordering more than one set for guest rooms or as gifts.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.