Amazon's 'cloud-like' bed sheet set with over 295,000 perfect ratings is on sale for only $10 during Prime Day

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Your bed is your sanctuary. It's where you recharge and get ready to face each new day. But, you can't get the rest you need without the proper bedding. If you're in need of a good sheet set to turn your bed into the cozy haven that it could be, then your search is over.

The Amazon Basics Microfiber Sheet Set is on sale for only $10 during Amazon Prime Day. That's 29% off the regular price of $14. This three-piece sheet set has more than 295,000 five-star ratings, and reviewers described the sheets as " luxurious " and " perfect ."

Amazon Basics Lightweight Microfiber Sheet Set, From $10 (was $14) on Amazon

Although the Prime Day price of this sheet set is a selling point unto itself, there are a lot of other non-budget-related benefits to this product. Made from a lightweight microfiber, the twin set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and one pillowcase. The 100% polyester microfiber is soft to the touch and highly durable. The sheet set is also wrinkle-resistant and comes in five sizes and 30 color options.

With over 295,000 perfect ratings, it's easy to see patterns emerge in the reviews. The most obvious benefit of these sheets, according to Amazon shoppers, is the softness. One reviewer wrote, "The fabric is incredibly soft and gentle against the skin, providing a cozy sleeping experience that promotes relaxation and comfort throughout the night." Another said they "sink into a cloud of comfort" when they use the sheets.