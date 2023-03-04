Apple Watches and Essential Accessories Are Discounted This Weekend on Amazon

Hot off the heels of discounts on the Apple Watch Series 8 and the flagship Apple Watch Ultra, Amazon (AMZN) is now discounting a range of Apple (AAPL) accessories. From the sleek Alpine Loop that premiered with the Ultra to the classic Sport Bands with chargers in between, it is quite the sale.

You can see all of the Apple-made accessories on the official Amazon store here, but ahead we’re sharing our favorite deals. As always, act fast as there is no telling how long these will last.

Best Apple Watch Accessory Deals

You can never have too many chargers and if you have an Apple Watch Series 7, Series 8, or Ultra your model can take advantage of fast charging. Meaning that when you pair this cable with a 20-watt plug, you can fully charge the Apple Watch in around 45 minutes.

Right now, you can save on the fast charging cable as it’s just $26 at Amazon. Remember to pair it with a 20-watt or more wall plug like the Apple official one which is also discounted.

