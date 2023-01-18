Having guests over can be both a blessing and a curse. While it’s great to spend extra time with loved ones, cramming extra people into your space is never easy, and it can be stressful to worry about whether or not your guests are having a comfortable stay.

Put those fears to rest with an air mattress that’s actually comfortable. A good air mattress is great for hosting guests when you don’t have a guest room, and, contrary to popular belief, they actually can be comfy.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Don’t believe us? Check out this top-reviewed option from Amazon that’s almost $100 off right now. Whether you’re hosting your best friend from college or your picky in-laws, you can be sure that your guests will have a good night’s sleep.

The SoundAsleep Dream Series air mattress aims to provide luxurious comfort and support for your visiting friends and end those nights of tossing and turning. It has been designed with ComfortCoil technology, which is 40 internal air coils that add to the mattress' durability and support to keep you sound asleep. It also has a SureGrip bottom to ensure firmness and stability, so you won't have to worry about slipping and sliding in your sleep.

The single-click pump is a lifesaver when it comes to inflating and deflating as well. It reaches full inflation in under 4 minutes, so you don't have to wait long for it to be ready for use. You can even top up the mattress for a firmer surface if needed.

The queen-sized mattress is large enough to accommodate two people comfortably, or one person like a king. It has an extra thick, waterproof flocked top that ensures a comfortable sleeping experience. The multilayer, puncture-resistant PVC makes the mattress extra durable and long-lasting, so you won't have to worry about replacing it anytime soon.

All-in-all, the SoundAsleep air mattress offers an optimal combination of comfort, convenience, and durability. It's an excellent choice for those who are looking for a top-quality air mattress that will last them a long time. Get yours now while it’s over 40% off!

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.