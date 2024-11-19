Walmart is selling a 'spacious' $70 travel backpack with a hidden pocket for only $23

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Traveling is most enjoyable when you have the right accessories to make it as stress-free as possible. That often starts with a durable luggage set, but ends with a well-designed travel backpack. We found one on sale for Walmart's early Black Friday deals event that's highly versatile, and the price is absolutely shocking.

The Amalodie Weekender Travel Backpack is only $23 at the moment, reduced from the original price of $70. Whether the regular price returns or the inventory sells out, this deal is sure to disappear sooner rather than later, so we recommend taking advantage while you still can.

Amalodie Weekender Travel Backpack, From $23 (was $70) at Walmart

If you've been looking for a spacious travel bag that won't break your back or the bank, then this one is for you. It can fit up to a 17-inch laptop so you never have to leave your computer at home again or risk stowing it in an unsafe place. The backpack includes a host of convenient touches like an umbrella pouch, a hidden rear pocket for valuables, and a rear strap for attaching to a rolling suitcase. Roomy zipper pockets can be found throughout the interior and exterior of the bag, giving it the perfect mix of large and small-capacity storage. Its nylon fabric is waterproof, highly durable, and available in five fun colors.

Walmart customers gave quite the ringing endorsement of this "superior" bag. One shopper said, "This backpack is so stylish and very spacious. I love all the pockets it has, and it traveled very well as a carry-on."

Another, who described it as "truly remarkable," shared "This knapsack is phenomenal. In all honesty, it is ideal for travel, and I adore the rear compartment that can accommodate a pocketbook and keys."