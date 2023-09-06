Amazon shoppers call this under-$10 fabric shower curtain liner a ‘money-saver’ since ditching plastic options

Every bathroom with a shower likely has a curtain liner to keep water from leaking out and creating a mess. These are different from shower curtains, which usually double as decor and provide privacy.

If you’re still using a plastic liner that needs to be replaced every two months due to buildup and tearing, you’re in the right place. Thousands of Amazon shoppers are switching to a fabric shower curtain liner for its many benefits, including saving money.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

The Alyvia Spring Fabric Shower Curtain Liner is on sale for just $10 and is washable, meaning it can be used repeatedly. That’s why people claim that ditching plastic and replacing it with a fabric liner is a “money-saver and better for the environment.”

It is made of a soft polyester blend with a waterproof coating that prevents it from becoming saturated while you’re in the shower. This material requires regular washing to ensure it stays in good condition over time. With proper care, it can last for years to come.

Alyvia Spring Fabric Shower Curtain Liner, $10 (was $11) at Amazon

Even though the curtain is lightweight, three magnet weights are sewn into the bottom, holding it in place and preventing billowing. The shower liner should be long enough to sit inside the tub or base of the shower without falling out to work properly.

This one, in particular, measures 72 by 72-inches, which is standard, although other sizes are available at various costs. It can also be purchased in various colors, including blue, desert sage, and lavender, but the white shade is the only one marked down for under $10.

Thousands of shoppers are flocking to this household essential while it’s on sale, and over 20,000 liners have been sold in the past 30 days. It also has nearly 24,000 perfect five-star ratings from shoppers who swear by it over plastic options. One person described it as a “fantastic product” that they “highly recommend.”

“I wish I had bought this sooner,” wrote another reviewer . “It's so nice, and the best part is that I just throw it in the wash once every week or two. Definitely money-saving. Also much cleaner and more elegant looking than the plastic liners. Never going back to plastic.”

Considering this fabric shower curtain liner costs nearly the same as a plastic one, there is no reason not to make the switch, especially since it’ll save you money in the long run. Add one to your cart for each bathroom in your home while it’s on sale and still in stock.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.