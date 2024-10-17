Wayfair is selling a $140 mattress topper for only $57 in the final hours of the Big Holiday Sale

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Not everyone has the desire or budget to drop hundreds of dollars on a new mattress, and that's why purchasing new bedding might be a better solution. Of course, you can never go wrong with new sheets or a comforter set, but what's really going to increase sleep quality is investing in a new mattress topper.

If you're overwhelmed by the thousands of options on the market, add the Alwyn Home Quilted Mattress Pad to the top of your list while it's on sale. It's currently marked down to only $57, which is a 59% discount off the original price. But hurry, some sizes are already sold out and this deal won't last long considering Wayfair's Big Holiday Sale ends in just a few hours.

Alwyn Home Quilted Mattress Pad, $57 (was $140) at Wayfair

This mattress topper has a breathable elastic cover that accommodates beds up to 21 inches thick and is filled with 3D snow down alternative fill. The stuffing is kept evenly distributed throughout the entire pad thanks to its quilted box-stitch design. This is great for anyone who tends to toss and turn throughout the night. Not only does it increase comfort levels, but it also protects your mattress from accidental spills, crumbs, and pet messes. To keep it in pristine condition, it's recommended to wash it with the rest of your bedding regularly.

There are over 200 Wayfair shoppers who swear by this mattress topper and say that they "absolutely love" it. Others note that it's "plush and luxe" and claim that they would "buy this again many times over."

One shopper went as far as to say, "This is like sleeping on a bed of marshmallows — so comfy and good quality."