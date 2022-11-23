Chances are if you have Instagram, TikTok, are a fan of Selena Gomez, or have discovered a love for cooking, you likely know about the Always Pan. With an MSRP of $145, it aims to be the do-it-all kitchen tool that can replace eight other pieces.

It currently comes in 11 unique shades and as part of Our Place's Black Friday sale, it's down to just $95. And they're also slashing prices on cookware, dishes, cups, and other essential tools.

You can see everything that is discounted here, but ahead we’re sharing our favorite deals…and it starts with the Always Pan.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

At its core, the Always Pan is a high quality cooking pan designed to be used for a multitude of purposes and to craft a number of tasty dishes. Our Place says it can fry, boil, braise, sear, steam, strain, and sauté. It's beautifully crafted enough to be a serving dish and stores easily.

It works on gas, electric, and induction cooktops and comes with a custom beachwood spatula that can rest on the handle. Many pan handles can get hot, so there is a layer around the handle to keep it cool.

Since it features a 10-inch in diameter, you can cook some sizable meals.

At $50 off this is an excellent time to make your stovetop look chic, deliver a serious kitchen upgrade, or get what might be the perfect holiday gift.

First was the Pan, and then came the pot. Specifically the Perfect Pot which is sitting at just $115 — but fair warning, some colors are already sold out. Like the Always Pan, Our Place created this to be a multifunctional pot. So while it can certainly boil water, it can also be a stockpot, sauce pot, steamer, strainer, braiser, and even tossed in the oven as a Dutch oven.

And for fans of pasta (or any dish where you’ll need to remove water), it has a built-in strainer and spout for easy draining. The lid is modular so the strainer can be removed and while it looks to be made of stone, it’s actually an aluminum body with a nontoxic ceramic coating. It weighs in at 4.5-pounds with the lid on.

If you want to get both of Our Place’s most iconic cookware pieces at once, this bundle gets you the pan and pot for $200.

If you’re looking to ditch the plastics, this Container Collection down to $48, from $65, and comes with three glass storage containers. You can use these to store food, but also for reheating or serving. You can also pick from three fun colors.

Just get an apartment or new place? Or just want to spice up your cooking and eating setup? This Dinner at Selena’s set gets you the Always Pan, four glasses, four dinner plates at a pretty serious discount. Not to mention, it’s all color matched … you just need to pick between Rosa and Azul. Plus, with this purchase 10% of the profits go directly to the Rare Impact Fund.

These are just a few of the best deals, but if you’re after a set of plates, a few bowls, or even some mugs, we highly recommend checking out the full sale section here.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.