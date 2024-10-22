Wayfair is selling a 'super comfortable' $1,500 vegan leather sectional for $649 during a surprise closeout sale

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

While a genuine leather sofa is nice, you can get the same look and feel from vegan leather at a lower cost. If you can find one that's on sale, even better! Lucky for you, we found a gorgeous vegan leather sectional available at a highly discounted price at Wayfair .

The AllModern Geo Vegan Leather Reversible Sectional is just $649, which is an incredible 57% off the regular price of $1,500. Because it's made from vegan leather, the sofa is a socially conscious choice that has practical use benefits as well. This is a closeout deal, so it likely won't last long. Put this one in your cart before it sells out or the price goes back up.

AllModern Geo Vegan Leather Reversible Sectional, $649 (was $1,500) at Wayfair

This sectional has a reversible chaise, and two stylish round throw pillows, making it as adaptable as it is comfortable. The vegan leather upholstery is soft to the touch and supple. One benefit of vegan leather over traditional leather is that it doesn't need to be conditioned to keep it from cracking. It's also very easy to clean with simple soap and water. The sectional is available in three beautiful colors as well. This lovely piece of furniture comes with Wayfair's white glove service, meaning they will hand-deliver the item to any spot in your home. Wayfair customers call this service "fabulous."

Many shoppers fell in love with this beautiful sofa. One buyer said, "This couch is awesome! Super comfortable and easy to clean. The chaise part can be sat on either side. I would purchase it again."

Another customer shared, "If I could give it more stars, I would. It came with white glove service which was fabulous. The couch is exceptionally comfortable and the vegan leather is really soft. This is worth every penny."