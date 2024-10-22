Skip to main content
Wayfair is selling a 'super comfortable' $1,500 vegan leather sectional for $649 during a surprise closeout sale
image caption
Silver Spring, MD - Phone with the Wayfair site open in Silver Spring, MD

Wayfair is selling a 'super comfortable' $1,500 vegan leather sectional for $649 during a surprise closeout sale

"I would purchase it again," one shopper said.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images

"I would purchase it again," one shopper said.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

While a genuine leather sofa is nice, you can get the same look and feel from vegan leather at a lower cost. If you can find one that's on sale, even better! Lucky for you, we found a gorgeous vegan leather sectional available at a highly discounted price at Wayfair.

The AllModern Geo Vegan Leather Reversible Sectional is just $649, which is an incredible 57% off the regular price of $1,500. Because it's made from vegan leather, the sofa is a socially conscious choice that has practical use benefits as well. This is a closeout deal, so it likely won't last long. Put this one in your cart before it sells out or the price goes back up.

AllModern Geo Vegan Leather Reversible Sectional, $649 (was $1,500) at Wayfair

The AllModern Geo Vegan Leather Reversible Sectional is on sale right now at Wayfair

This sectional has a reversible chaise, and two stylish round throw pillows, making it as adaptable as it is comfortable. The vegan leather upholstery is soft to the touch and supple. One benefit of vegan leather over traditional leather is that it doesn't need to be conditioned to keep it from cracking. It's also very easy to clean with simple soap and water. The sectional is available in three beautiful colors as well. This lovely piece of furniture comes with Wayfair's white glove service, meaning they will hand-deliver the item to any spot in your home. Wayfair customers call this service "fabulous."

The Wayfair app on a smartphone arranged in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, US

Wayfair is selling a 'spacious' $300 storage cabinet for just $100 during its Big Holiday Sale

Read More
The Wayfair app on a smartphone arranged in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, US

Wayfair is selling a 'spacious' $300 storage cabinet for just $100 during its Big Holiday Sale

Read More

Many shoppers fell in love with this beautiful sofa. One buyer said, "This couch is awesome! Super comfortable and easy to clean. The chaise part can be sat on either side. I would purchase it again."

Another customer shared, "If I could give it more stars, I would. It came with white glove service which was fabulous. The couch is exceptionally comfortable and the vegan leather is really soft. This is worth every penny."

If you want the look and feel of a genuine leather sofa without the cost or upkeep, then the AllModern Geo Vegan Leather Reversible Sectional is for you. Don't miss out on such a steep discount and add it to your cart for a fraction of the price. 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Tags
terms:
WayfairFurnitureSavings

Exclusive Investor Content

A man stares at a stock market quote screen

⭐Meisler: Should we be concerned?

goat

⭐Kass: A January 2025 market top and the beginning of the end of the Mag 7?

Market Recon

⭐Ready, Set: Fed Inaction! Upside-Down Tuesday, Boeing's Big Drag

Alibaba Lead

⭐Alibaba says it has an answer to DeepSeek: Superior AI

TheStreet Daily Newsletter

Want TheStreet’s best daily

stock and investing news

right in your inbox

every weekday?

Get our free flagship newsletter.

Sign Up Now