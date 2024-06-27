TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Allen Edmonds Park Avenue has been an American treasure since its debut in the '80s, not just for its traditional handsome silhouette, but because it comes in a size for every single type of foot shape. They're well-known for their immaculate leather, both on the inside and out, and feature a cork-lined insole that contours to the shape of your foot over time. And, after you've completely worn the sole out, any cobbler can stitch a brand new leather or rubber sole on so you can pick up where you left off without skipping a beat.
There are so many reasons guys love the Park Avenue, but the one that keeps them coming back for more pairs is the comfort. "Fit perfectly, amazingly comfortable," one shopper said. "The first time I wore them was for over eight hours straight, pretty much, on my feet for a wedding. No discomfort, no rubbing—the shoe is perfect." Another shopper called them, "The only shoes I have ever owned that are supremely comfortable from the moment I put them on."
If it's not the comfort, it's the style. "Simply put, the best shoes I have ever had the pleasure of owning," a shopper noted. "If you have not owned a pair of Park Avenues, you are missing out on a legendary and timeless shoe." Another shopper agreed, saying, "As a trial lawyer I wear a suit and tie virtually every day and these dress shoes have never let me down…I recommend them for longevity, looks, comfort, and yes, style."
