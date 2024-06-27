TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Allen Edmonds just went live with its summer Warehouse Sale , which features up to 70% off some of the brand's best business casual sneakers, loafers, and oxfords. While many Allen Edmonds styles have earned accolades among classic American dress shoes, none is more iconic than the Park Avenue Cap-Toe, and during the sale, you can score a pair for less than $250.

Right now, the Allen Edmonds Park Avenue dress shoe is on sale in the Vintage Hickory Leather colorway for just $225—a 47% discount on the normal $425 price. These classic cap-toes have earned over 1,100 five-star ratings from dapper shoppers who say they're "the pinnacle of dress shoes." The shoes are famous for their unparalleled size offerings, ranging from 5 to 16 and in widths from AAAA to EEE. And while the classic Park Avenue is only available at a discount in a single colorway, there are more than 14 colors to choose from in Factory Second models (those that didn't meet the ultimate quality standards) for only $19 more.

Allen Edmonds Park Avenue Cap-Toe Oxford Dress Shoe in Vintage Hickory Leather, $225 (was $425) at Allen Edmonds

The Allen Edmonds Park Avenue has been an American treasure since its debut in the '80s, not just for its traditional handsome silhouette, but because it comes in a size for every single type of foot shape. They're well-known for their immaculate leather, both on the inside and out, and feature a cork-lined insole that contours to the shape of your foot over time. And, after you've completely worn the sole out, any cobbler can stitch a brand new leather or rubber sole on so you can pick up where you left off without skipping a beat.

There are so many reasons guys love the Park Avenue, but the one that keeps them coming back for more pairs is the comfort. "Fit perfectly, amazingly comfortable," one shopper said. "The first time I wore them was for over eight hours straight, pretty much, on my feet for a wedding. No discomfort, no rubbing—the shoe is perfect." Another shopper called them, "The only shoes I have ever owned that are supremely comfortable from the moment I put them on."

If it's not the comfort, it's the style. "Simply put, the best shoes I have ever had the pleasure of owning," a shopper noted. "If you have not owned a pair of Park Avenues, you are missing out on a legendary and timeless shoe." Another shopper agreed, saying, "As a trial lawyer I wear a suit and tie virtually every day and these dress shoes have never let me down…I recommend them for longevity, looks, comfort, and yes, style."

If you're looking for an excellent brown dress shoe with an elevated look over a plain chocolate or tan, this pair of Allen Edmonds Park Avenues is the answer, especially while it's $200 off. If you're looking for something black, we recommend checking out this Factory Second pair that's also on sale. Make sure to move swiftly, though, as Allen Edmonds sales don't last for long.

This story originally appeared on MensJournal.com.