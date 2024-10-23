Nordstrom is selling a 'fabulous' $160 3-piece cookware set for just $96, and shoppers say they're 'perfect pans'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you're the one tasked with preparing the holiday feast, you know that there is nothing worse than running out of dishes on the big day. And with even more holiday cooking coming up — not to mention the soups and stews that will get you through winter — you really can't go wrong with picking up a new pot or pan.

Right now, Nordstrom is having a huge sale on this $160 All-Clad Anodized 3-Piece Sauté Set , marking these "perfect pans" down to just $96.

All-Clad Anodized 3-Piece Sauté Pan Set, $96 (was $160) at Nordstrom

The set includes a 4-quart sauté pan, lid, and a 10-inch fry pan. They have a 3-layer PFOA-free nonstick coating that makes them both easy to clean, and prevents you from leaving half your ingredients stuck to the sides. A stainless steel base and anodized aluminum also ensure that it heats both quickly and evenly, and long handles make them easy to grab and keep your hands far from the heat.

"Fabulous quality and results," one shopper wrote. "Oven safe to 500! Nothing like it for the price."

"I received this set from my daughter for Christmas and I love it!" wrote another shopper. "My old set was horrible for daily use, things always stuck, and the handles were always getting hot. This set not only looks nice but nothing sticks! Things cook evenly, it doesn't take up much room, and the one lid serves its purpose without taking up any more space."

If you are in need of a saucepan, Nordstrom has got you covered there too. They are selling an All-Clad 3.5-Quart Nonstick Saucepan for 40% off as well, bringing the price down from $100 to just $60.

All-Clad 3.5-Quart Nonstick Saucepan, $60 (was $100) at Nordstrom

It has the same general materials as the other two pans, so it's excellent if you're looking to build your own set. They are also all dishwasher-safe, oven safe up to 500 degrees, and compatible with all stove types.