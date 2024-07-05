Amazon is selling a $200 dehumidifier that shoppers call a 'game changer' for only $120

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It's that time of year when humidity is on the rise in many parts of the country, and that can make your home feel hotter than it really is. Instead of sitting in discomfort this summer, do yourself a favor and invest in the Aiusevo Dehumidifier while it's on sale ahead of Prime Day 2024.

This mighty machine usually retails for $200, but is currently 40% off, bringing the price down to only $120 for a limited time. It offers three operation modes that pull humidity from the air at a fast rate to leave behind cool, crisp air. This model is ideal for rooms up to 1,500 square feet, so it's a great choice for basements, living rooms, bedrooms, bathrooms, or practically anywhere you need less moisture in the air. Depending on the operation mode, it can remove up to 2.5 gallons of water each day and can hold up to 22 pints at a time.

Aiusevo Dehumidifier, $120 (was $200) at Amazon

With safety in mind, this dehumidifier is made of fireproof material, according to the brand, and it features an auto shut-off function, child lock, and auto defrost. It also has two quiet fan speeds and allows you to set timers for added convenience.

The kit comes complete with a drainage hose, so you have the option to empty its water reservoir manually, or, you can set it up to drain outside a window, into a sink, or a basement drain. This allows you to decide if you want to track how much moisture is being removed from the air or you can set it and forget it.

More than 800 shoppers have given this model a five-star rating and over 2,000 units have sold within the past 30 days. We anticipate that number to rise since Prime Day is right around the corner and you don't need a membership to take advantage of this deal.

"I recently purchased the Aiusevo 22-Pint Dehumidifier for my 1500 square-foot living room, and I couldn't be more pleased with its performance," one person wrote . "This dehumidifier has been a game changer in improving the air quality and comfort in my home. In just a few hours, I noticed a significant reduction in humidity levels."