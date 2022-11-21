Score a Four-Pack of Apple AirTags for $79.99 on Amazon

Always looking for your keys or want to better track luggage during travel? Well, if you have an iPhone an AirTag deserves a look. They’re easily set up and you’ll be able to track the AirTag right in the FindMy app.

Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon is offering an all-time-low price for a four-pack of AirTags at just $79.99. This way you get one for yourself and your family. Or, and it’s totally fine, four for you.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Like item trackers before it, the AirTag is a relatively small piece of machinery. A circle piece of plastic with stainless steel, that you can pop into a pocket in a bag or get an accessory to attach it to something.

Additionally, it’s one of the only devices that Apple makes with a user-replaceable battery. Just like other devices, it runs from a CR2032 battery which should provide a year of use. Once you pop the battery in, simply hold the AirTag near your iPhone and like AirPods a splash screen appears to set it up. You’ll name it and be off to the races.

With Precision Finding, you can gamify the experience a bit when you’re looking for something. Just tap “Find” within the FindMy app on your iPhone and you’ll get turn-by-turn directions to your device. Including which way to face--left, right, or even behind you--as well as distances in feet.

So if you’re new to AirTags or looking to expand your current collection of them, this is a pretty terrific deal on four of them. You can get this quartet of AirTags for just $79.99 on Amazon here.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.