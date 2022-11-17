We’re already compiling the best early Black Friday sales, including rounding up all the deals worth considering for Apple’s entire AirPods family. But, we spotted a new low price on a specific version of third-generation AirPods.

When these began shipping in October 2021, these AirPods came with a carrying case that could charge via a wire or wirelessly.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report rolled out the newest third-generation AirPods with a wired charging case in September. On Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report this version of AirPods third-generation is down to just $139.99, a $29 discount from the original $169 price tag.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Amazon

As long as you’re cool with plugging the case in to recharge the earbuds, this is an excellent deal. You don’t lose any of the other features of these AirPods, and are a notable step up from the second-generation featuring a more compact design, sweat and water resistance, longer battery life, and better sounding audio.

Unlike AirPods Pro which feature silicone ear tips for a more sealed off experience in your ears, the third-generation have a rounded plastic ear tip which nestles into your ears. It’s very similar to the original AirPods design--still available with the second-generation--and for many fits in the ear quite well.

It also doesn’t fully seal your ears off and allows for a transparency like experience. Though, it needs to be mentioned that these AirPods don’t feature dedicated listening modes like active noise cancellation.

Battery life stretches pretty far here with up to an estimated six hours of listening time and a total five recharges from the carrying case. That means around 30 hours of total playback be it music or voice calls. And when it comes time to recharge the carrying case, you’ll need to plug in via a lightning cord.

So if you won't miss wireless charging for the case--remember the individual left and right AirPods will wirelessly charge within the case just fine--this is a great deal on third-generation AirPods.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.