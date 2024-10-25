Amazon is selling a $50 compact space heater for only $30, and shoppers call it a 'game changer'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Chilly days are here again, and whether you have found yourself shivering at home or in the office, one of the best ways to warm up quickly without cranking up the heat is with a space heater.

Right now, Amazon has this $50 Aidenoey Space Heater on sale for only $30 thanks to a sale, and an extra 10% off on-page coupon if you're a Prime member.

Aidenoey Space Heater, $30 (was $50) at Amazon

This heater is super quiet and tiny enough to fit under a desk, but it packs a punch when it comes to heating. "I've used this thing under my desk for a while now and I'm not disappointed with the results," said one shopper . "It does pretty much exactly what I want — which is basically keeping my feet warm at a basement office."

It has four heat settings to choose from, as well as just a fan setting if you get too hot. It rotates 70 degrees to evenly distribute the heat, and heats up in less than three seconds. "This little heater is a game changer," said one shopper . "I am a flight attendant who is ALWAYS cold. This heater is the best thing that ever happened to my career! Don’t let its size fool you! It will have you begging for mercy! I LOVE this thing." It also has an auto-shut off feature that both helps save money and keep you safe if you accidentally leave it on.