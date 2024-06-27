Walmart is selling a $200 blender for only $90, and shoppers wish they had purchased it sooner

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

For some, summertime means sitting poolside every chance they get, and for others, it's the season for smoothies, milkshakes, and frozen cocktails — or both if you're lucky. All you need to whip up some cool refreshments is a blender and Walmart just so happens to have a quality model discounted during its Fourth of July sale.

Right now, shoppers can score the Aicook Professional Countertop Blender for only $90 instead of $200, which equals $110 in savings. But hurry, this deal only lasts for a limited time, and considering the time of year combined with a great deal, it might even sell out.

The powerful machine uses sharp blades and eight adjustable speeds to cut through ice and frozen fruit with no issues, and it even features eight preset functions, making it incredibly user-friendly. Its selection of presets includes specific buttons for a smoothie, puree, ice cream, Nutri, veg and fruit, ice and crush, pulse, and clean.

Aicook Professional Countertop Blender, $90 (was $200) at Walmart

This blender comes with everything you need to start concocting all of your summertime favorites, and thanks to the 60-ounce BPA-free pitcher, you can make enough to share with friends and family. The set also includes a tamper that allows you to move food around as needed to ensure everything is well-blended into a smooth consistency.

More than 300 shoppers have given this small kitchen appliance a five-star rating, and several wrote in their reviews that they wish they had purchased one sooner. Another person went as far as to say, "This is probably the nicest blender I have ever used!"