Walmart is selling a $170 popcorn maker for only $38, and shoppers use it 'nearly every night'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you're craving a salty, savory snack, you can never go wrong with popcorn, especially since it's so easy to make. Sure, you can go for the microwave kind, but let's be honest, it's not as good as homemade or what you get at the movie theater.

Instead of settling for mediocre food, we suggest purchasing the Aicook Popcorn Popper while it's on super sale at Walmart for a staggering $132 off. You read that right, this popcorn maker usually retails for $170, but is marked down to only $38 for a limited time. More than 700 shoppers have given it a five-star rating and rave about its quality and ease of use.

"This is a great lil popper," one reviewer wrote. "I use it nearly every night. It's just so handy to flip it and it's ready to eat. Use healthy oils and it's better for you than microwave popcorn."

Aicook Popcorn Popper, $38 (was $170) at Walmart

What people like most about this popcorn maker in comparison to others is that it has a foolproof design with a one-button operation. All you have to do is add your kernels and oil, press the button, and in under 5 minutes you'll have a 6-quart bowl full of flavorful popcorn to snack on and share. The best part is the removable top doubles as a bowl so you can save yourself from dirtying an extra dish. It's made of BPA-free material and features non-slip feet.

"This popcorn maker pops every kernel," another shopper said. "It is easy to clean, even my teenager easily cleans it up after himself which he rarely does. Worth every penny!"