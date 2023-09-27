Shoppers notice an 'immediate difference’ with this air purifier that's on sale twice at Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Poor air quality is nothing to mess with since it can greatly impact your overall health. With wildfires and pollution being a prominent issue this year, there’s no better time to purchase an air purifier for your home to ensure you’re breathing the cleanest air possible.

Right now, you can add the Afloia Air Purifier to your cart for just $60 while it’s on sale with double discounts at Amazon. Be sure to apply the additional $10 coupon to your purchase before adding it to your cart to get the full $70 off. This small yet mighty machine accommodates rooms up to 1,076 sq/ft., which is enough for a large living area. It uses a powerful fan and three-stage filtration system to quickly remove 99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns from the air.

Afloia Air Purifier, $60 (was $130) at Amazon

This intricate filtration system starts with an initial pre-filtration screen that separates large particles like fur, dust, and lint from smaller allergens before they pass through a HEPA filter that captures bacteria, mold, pollen, and dander. Lastly, the active carbon filter absorbs smoke and odor, leaving the room smelling just as clean as the air it puts out. The filters should be replaced at least once every four to six months, depending on how often you run the purifier. This helps keep it in working condition for longer.

On top of the air purifier are the controls, so you can adjust fan speeds, set timers, and customize the light color to enhance the room’s ambiance. It also has a sleep mode that makes the machine extra quiet, so it’s not disruptive for light sleepers.

Over 2,000 shoppers showed how happy they are with this machine by giving it a five-star rating, and one reviewer described it as “quiet and efficient.” Another person claimed that it’s “definitely worth the hype” and advised to read the instruction manual for an easy setup experience.

“I bought two of these air purifiers and noticed an immediate difference in the air quality in the house,” a third shopper wrote . “We recently found out we have mold in the crawlspace of our home and until they can schedule to come treat the mold I wanted the air purifiers. These are light, virtually soundless and do an amazing job.”

Prioritizing your health is important and that’s why the Afloia Air Purifier should be at the top of your shopping list, especially now that it’s on sale for just $60.

