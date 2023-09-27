Shoppers notice an 'immediate difference’ with this air purifier that's on sale twice at Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Poor air quality is nothing to mess with since it can greatly impact your overall health. With wildfires and pollution being a prominent issue this year, there’s no better time to purchase an air purifier for your home to ensure you’re breathing the cleanest air possible.
Right now, you can add the
Afloia Air Purifier, $60 (was $130) at
Amazon
This intricate filtration system starts with an initial pre-filtration screen that separates large particles like fur, dust, and lint from smaller allergens before they pass through a HEPA filter that captures bacteria, mold, pollen, and dander. Lastly, the active carbon filter absorbs smoke and odor, leaving the room smelling just as clean as the air it puts out. The filters
On top of the air purifier are the controls, so you can adjust fan speeds, set timers, and customize the light color to enhance the room’s ambiance. It also has a sleep mode that makes the machine extra quiet, so it’s not disruptive for light sleepers.
Over 2,000 shoppers showed how happy they are with this machine by giving it a five-star rating, and
“I bought two of these air purifiers and noticed an immediate difference in the air quality in the house,”
Prioritizing your health is important and that’s why the
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.
