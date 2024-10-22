Amazon is selling a $90 indoor garden with over 12,000 perfect ratings for just $52, but only for a limited time

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you don't have any outdoor space, your dreams of an expansive garden probably felt impossible. But think again, since there are now a ton of options for growing herbs, veggies, flowers, and more in the comfort of your own home.

Go ahead and check out AeroGarden's Harvest 2.0 , which allows you to grow your own veggies no matter the weather outside. Right now, you can score the company's most popular garden for just $52, or 42% off the original asking price.

AeroGarden Harvest 2.0, $52 (was $90) at Amazon

These indoor mini gardens work on a hydroponic system that allows them to grow without soil, and with just water and light. Not only do you not have to worry about the mess of working with dirt, but it also germinates up to five times faster than with soil, so you get your veggies faster.

The LED light system provides the perfect environment for the plants to thrive, so you don't have to rely on sunlight either. And, with automatic settings, even serial plant killers will find their thumbs turning green. "Well I’m impressed," said one shopper . "This is coming from someone that doesn’t have a green thumb. It was so simple to assemble and instructions were clear. It isn’t too big and will fit anywhere where there’s a plug. I love it and highly recommend it!"

This particular model holds up to six AeroGarden pods, and comes with its own starter kit with plant food, lettuce seeds, grow sponges, and more.

If you are looking for something a bit smaller and less of a commitment, the AeroGarden Sprout Indoor Garden could be a better fit for you. It comes out to only $42, and fits up to three plants at a time.

"I expected the herbs to be weak and soft, but they are robust and continually productive," said one shopper . "If you take off a few leaves at a time, this will put herbs on the menu for months! The unit is very small, easy to bring to the sink for cleaning, and tucks neatly into a countertop corner, bringing light to a dark spot in our kitchen."

AeroGarden Sprout, $42 (was $60) at Amazon