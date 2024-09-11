Walmart is selling a $1,300 patio set for only $450, and shoppers say 'it looks great'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether you're hosting a backyard party or just relaxing with the family, you want a patio set that's comfortable, attractive, and functional. We found a set at Walmart that meets all those requirements, and more.

The Aecojoy Modern Patio Furniture Set is only $450 for a limited time, which is $850 off the regular price. This gorgeous patio set is a rare find at such a steep discount, but even at the regular retail price, this would be a wonderful addition to any outdoor space.

Aecojoy Modern Patio Furniture Set, $450 (was $1,300) at Walmart

This patio set has a modern look and a functional design that's made of scratch-resistant aluminum, making it durable yet lightweight. The set includes a small sofa, two chairs, and an adjustable center table. The high-back Adirondack-style seating is ergonomic and comfortable, especially with the premium waterproof cushions on top. This beautiful patio set is available in four different color options as well.

Walmart shoppers were thrilled with this product .One customer said "I love my patio set." Another satisfied buyer shared, "I really found this outdoor furniture set perfect for my backyard patio. Material quality is great for the price, and it looks great too."