Walmart is selling a $1,300 patio set for only $450, and shoppers say 'it looks great'
image caption
ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA - Consumer checkout area at Walmart store in Rosemead, California.

It's not too late to take advantage of outdoor deals.
Getty Images/Bob Riha, Jr.

Whether you're hosting a backyard party or just relaxing with the family, you want a patio set that's comfortable, attractive, and functional. We found a set at Walmart that meets all those requirements, and more.

The Aecojoy Modern Patio Furniture Set is only $450 for a limited time, which is $850 off the regular price. This gorgeous patio set is a rare find at such a steep discount, but even at the regular retail price, this would be a wonderful addition to any outdoor space.

Aecojoy Modern Patio Furniture Set, $450 (was $1,300) at Walmart

The Aecojoy Modern Patio Furniture Set is on sale right now at Walmart

This patio set has a modern look and a functional design that's made of scratch-resistant aluminum, making it durable yet lightweight. The set includes a small sofa, two chairs, and an adjustable center table. The high-back Adirondack-style seating is ergonomic and comfortable, especially with the premium waterproof cushions on top. This beautiful patio set is available in four different color options as well.

Walmart shoppers were thrilled with this product .One customer said "I love my patio set." Another satisfied buyer shared, "I really found this outdoor furniture set perfect for my backyard patio. Material quality is great for the price, and it looks great too."

Walmart is selling the Aecojoy Modern Patio Furniture Set for only $450 at the moment. If you want to make the most of your backyard functions, then you should put this set in your cart right now.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

