After regulatory shutdown, world's largest crypto exchange set to reopen in key market

The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange has reopened access to investments and trades three months after being ordered to close.

After a series of regulatory setbacks, the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, is restarting registrations and services for users in a key European country where it was previously ordered to shut down.

Three months since Belgium’s regulators issued an order to stop crypto services in the country, Binance is now resuming services after the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority said the company had violated the country’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws on June 23.

As a result, Binance Belgium was temporarily redirecting users in the country to Binance Poland.

On Sept. 25, the company posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it had regained privileges to register users and serve Belgian users, without specifying which remedies it had pursued.

In June, the company was sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on 13 counts for allegedly selling unregistered securities, operating a crypto exchange illegally, and commingling customer funds. The company and its CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao have attempted to exit the lawsuit by last week filing a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, stating that the SEC is overstepping its power as a regulator and asserting jurisdictional control over the digital assets industry without basis.

The SEC, however, has been adamant from the outset that Binance failed to protect ordinary American investors. “We allege that Zhao and the Binance entities not only knew the rules of the road, but they also consciously chose to evade them and put their customers and investors at risk — all in an effort to maximize their own profits,” Gurbir S. Grewal, Director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement, said at the time of the SEC lawsuit.

Binance, however, says that it has kept customer funds “safe and secure.”

The company is also embroiled in protracted legal battles across the European continent, with French law enforcement officers raiding Binance France’s offices this summer. The French authorities are investigating the crypto exchange for aggravated money laundering, illegal operation of a crypto exchange, and illegal canvassing of clients. Similarly, this past spring, the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK said Binance was not “authorized to provide any regulated services in the country,” resulting in

Binance also recently delisted multiple stablecoins in Europe ahead of the region adopting the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) law, which goes into effect in June 2024.