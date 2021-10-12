Wix To Accept Crypto Payments Through BitPay Partnership

Wix, the website that allows users to create and manage websites, has partnered with the crypto payments provider, BitPay. Wix will now begin accepting Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies on its eCommerce platform.

Learn how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.



This will now let Wix merchants accept up to 12 cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, XRP and a number of stablecoins. The CEO of BitPay, Stephen Pair, said that this partnership will help to push crypto to more mainstream audiences.

“Wix is one of the largest and most widely used web development platforms with over 210 million users, so this is another step forward in moving cryptocurrency mainstream,” said Pair. “Businesses can get to market quickly and capture incremental sales by tapping into the massive trillion-dollar cryptocurrency marketplace.”

The service will first be made available to customers in the U.S., U.K., Brazil, Australia, Canada and Germany and merchants can start accepting crypto payments as soon as today. All merchants need to do is activate BitPay in their dashboard and create an account.

Omer Shatzky, the head of billing and payments at Wiz, said that they plan to continue offering Wix merchants more innovative payments options and that this partnership opens merchants up to a new and large crypto market.

“We’re continuing to integrate with innovative payment partners to offer Wix merchants even more payment options to offer their customers,” said Shatzky. “With BitPay, Wix merchants have access to a whole new market of customers who prefer to pay with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies and an avenue for their business to tap into the growing cryptocurrency market.”

This story is developing.