Walmart Looks To Hire New Crypto Product Lead

Walmart Looks To Hire New Crypto Product Lead

The new role seeks someone "passionate about Digital Currencies" to be "responsible for developing the Digital Currency strategy and product roadmap."
A new job posting by Walmart has revealed that it is seeking a new lead role to be responsible for "developing the digital currency strategy and product roadmap" for the company.

A new job posting by Walmart has revealed that it is seeking a new lead role to be responsible for "developing the digital currency strategy and product roadmap" for the company. 

The official title of the role is second-level Senior Director, Corporate Development and Integration. The role seeks an expert in digital currencies, cryptocurrency and blockchain to help "drive the visions for the product capabilities roadmap."

Further details of the job description continue saying that the company is looking for someone to "own and drive the digital currency strategy for Walmart" and that they need to both "identify crypto related investment and partnerships" and "serve as a subject matter expert internally and externally."

The description suggests that they are looking for an already established leader in the crypto industry that can serve as an authority within Walmart as well as in the broader cryptocurrency industry.

The basic qualifications necessary for the role are a Bachelor's degree, 10 or more years in product and program management, experience with the cryptocurrency industry and experience developing strategies and roadmaps. 

This story is developing. 

