September 30, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
NewsBitcoinEthereumDeFi
Search
Subscribe
Visa Unveils Plan for Interoperability Among Central Bank Digital Currencies

Visa Unveils Plan for Interoperability Among Central Bank Digital Currencies

It says it has a "universal adapter" linking merchants, blockchain systems and customers.
Author:
Publish date:
It says it has a "universal adapter" linking merchants, blockchain systems and customers.

On Thursday, Visa announced a plan to create a system that would allow automatic conversion between different Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) as well as stablecoins. 

Visa's announcement gave real-world examples of how this would simplify a life where so many CBDCs and stablecoins exist.

"Imagine splitting the check with your friends, when everyone at the table is using a different type of money — some using a central bank digital currency (or CBDC) like Sweden’s eKrona, and others preferring a private stablecoin like USDC. How about sending $500 in USDC to a friend in London, and having those funds automatically converted to digital British pounds before they arrive in her CBDC wallet."

Learn how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.

Calling it a “universal adapter” linking businesses, customers, central banks and blockchain systems, the payments giant is setting up a "Universal Payments Channel" (UPC). This will create cross-chain interoperability, allowing customers across multiple networks to conduct financial transactions in real-time, compatible with different digital wallets.

“The UPC hub concept that emerged would connect different blockchain networks by establishing dedicated payment channels between them — whether that means connecting CBDC [central bank digital currency] networks between countries or connecting CBDC networks with vetted private stablecoin networks,” the company said.

Visa — which has been working on UPC since 2018 — said that in the future, central banks will increasingly implement a digital ledger, but the proliferation of digital currency networks will make it less likely that customers and businesses will rely on the same network or even use the same currency. This makes interoperability for digital currencies more urgent than ever.

“For CBDCs to be successful, they must have two essential ingredients: a great consumer experience and widespread merchant acceptance. It means the ability to make and receive payments, regardless of currency, channel, or form factor,” the company said.

On Thursday, Visa uploaded a sample of its code for a UPC smart contract onto Ethereum's Ropsten testnet, outlined the mechanics of UPC in a research paper, and provided a policy guidance for central banks.

Visa also said UPC would have major implications for digital currencies' transaction speeds, saying that UPC would be able to deliver speedier results as a result of smart contracts communicating with blockchain networks — making it a "network working for everyone."

"Ultimately, the UPC solution aims to serve as a network of blockchain networks — adding value to multiple forms of money movement, whether they originate on the Visa network, or beyond."

 

Visa
News

Visa Unveils Plan for Interoperability Among Central Bank Digital Currencies

32 seconds ago
cynthia-wu-matrixport
News

Matrixport Co-Founder Talks Custody, Growth and Changes In China

39 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
Screen Shot 2021-09-30 at 9.18.51 AM
News

OpenSea Active Users Surging Again as More Flock to NFTs

1 hour ago
Member Exclusive
andre-francois-mckenzie-iGYiBhdNTpE-unsplash (2)
News

Billionaire Orlando Bravo: "How Could You Not Love Crypto?"

22 hours ago
1920px-Elon_Musk_(3018710552)
News

Elon Musk: "It Is Not Possible To Destroy Crypto"

Sep 29, 2021
ARK-Logo-Black-1020x540-1
News

ARK Invest Buys $42.3M of Coinbase Shares, Sells $264M of Tesla Shares

Sep 29, 2021
dmitry-demidko-z4VuRg-ZOEg-unsplash
Bitcoin

Deutsche Bank Analyst: "Bitcoin to Become the 21st Century Gold"

Sep 28, 2021
mick-haupt-XAJCcCt8udI-unsplash
News

Dapper Labs Nabs Execs from EA, Paxful

Sep 28, 2021
Member Exclusive
jr-korpa-RHwyJt6Apws-unsplash
News

Social Token Company Roll Raises $10m Series A

Sep 28, 2021