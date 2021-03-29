NewsBitcoinEthereumDeFi
Search
Visa: Crypto.com Card Holders Can Make Purchases Entirely In Crypto

Visa: Crypto.com Card Holders Can Make Purchases Entirely In Crypto

Visa appears to be the first major payments-processor to allow fully crypto purchases
Author:
Publish date:
Visa appears to be the first major payments-processor to allow fully crypto purchases

Visa is rolling out a program that permits payments to be settled in the cryptocurrency USD Coin (USDC), replacing the U.S. dollar's customary role in processing such transactions.

The initiative, a partnership between Visa and Crypto.com, was first reported by Reuters on Monday. Consumers could previously use a Crypto.com Visa card to pay for goods and services, but those payments had to be settled in U.S. dollars (USD). The arrangement added a costly and complicated step in the payments settlement process for so-called crypto natives. 

Visa's solution: permit Crypto.com Visa payments to be settled via USDC. Card-carriers previously had to convert cryptos held in digital wallets to USD to make a payment. Visa's latest initiative removes the crypto-to-fiat conversion from the process -- permitting payments to be made and settled without having to bring the dollar into the equation. 

Visa partnered with digital-assets banking specialist Anchorage to test the USDC settlements solution earlier this month, the company said. Industry participants are closely following developments after Visa alluded to rolling out the digital-assets settlement ability to additional partners, likely later this year.

“Crypto-native fintechs want partners who understand their business and the complexities of digital currency form factors,” said Jack Forestell, Visa's chief product officer, in a statement. 

Visa's crypto-to-crypto conversion process uses the Ethereum blockchain to settle transactions. 

The push into stablecoin settlements for Visa could also position the payments processor to support similar digital-assets tied to fiat currencies as they come to the market. The area has been closely watched by central banks and sovereign wealth funds.

In recent weeks, finance players including BNY Mellon, Soros Fund Management and Fidelity have made or deepened forays into digital-assets. 

 

Visa
News

Visa: Crypto.com Card Holders Can Make Purchases Entirely In Crypto

Dawn Fitzpatrick, Soros Fund Management
Bitcoin

Soros Investment Chief Fitzpatrick Sees Crypto at 'Inflection Point'

Front of the US SEC building.
Bitcoin

Fidelity Joins Race for US Bitcoin ETF

Close-up of a physical Ethereum coin on a bunch of fiat coins.
Ethereum

Decentralized Crypto Exchange Giant Uniswap Unveils Key Upgrade

Golden Bitcoins on credit card.
Bitcoin

Fed's Powell Sees Bitcoin as Gold Substitute

Coinbase logo under a magnifying glass.
Bitcoin

Coinbase's Plans to Go Public Delayed Until April

The BNY Mellon Center in Pittsburgh.
Bitcoin

BNY Mellon Joins $133 Million Funding Round for Crypto Custody Firm Fireblocks

Morgan Stanley building on Broadway, New York City.
Bitcoin

Morgan Stanley to Become First Major US Bank to Offer Bitcoin Exposure

Facade of New York Stock Exchange building on Wall Street.
Bitcoin

Trading Platform eToro Heads for Public Markets, Kraken Could Follow