ViacomCBS Partners With RECUR To Build New NFT Platform

Entertainment and television giant ViacomCBS has partnered with the NFT startup RECUR to create a new NFT marketplace for art based on ViacomCBS's portfolio of franchises.

The partnership will have RECUR build a "fan-focused platform that will bring the company’s iconic IP and cherished franchises that transcend generations to the space."

This platform will allow fans to buy, collect and trade collectibles and products in the form of NFTs. NFTs will be created based on content from networks and studios like BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime.

The platform's launch is planned for the spring of 2022. The president of ViacomCBS, Pam Kaufman, said that Viacom is thrilled to introduce its characters and properties to the growing metaverse of NFTs.

“Fueled by beloved characters and iconic properties with multi-generational appeal, we are thrilled to accelerate our consumer products presence even further into the growing metaverse,” said Kaufman. “In teaming up with RECUR to create an NFT platform dedicated to ViacomCBS IP, voracious collectors and first-time NFT buyers alike will find unique opportunities to own a piece of their favorite franchises.”

The co-CEOs of RECUR, Trevor George and Zach Bruch, said that ViacomCBS is one of the first major media brands to enter the space and that their chain-agnostic approach will allow for as many fans as possible.

“ViacomCBS is one of the first major media and entertainment companies to enter the metaverse in a significant way. We are so excited to welcome them into the ecosystem with this partnership. Our chain agnostic approach will provide fans the widest range of utility as well as unprecedented access to their favorite shows and franchises"

ViacomCBS marks the next large company to enter the booming NFT market. Other recent entrants include TikTok, Mcdonalds, iHeartRadio, Budweiser, and more.