Wall Street Quant Exec Poached By Crypto Exchange FTX.US

The hire marks the first president for the growing exchange

Institutional cryptocurrency exchange FTX.US has tapped a veteran quantitative trader who has spent time at Citadel Securities and Jane Street to serve as the firm's first president, Crypto Investor has learned.

Brett Harrison joined FTX.US this month as the firm's first president. He most recently worked in a senior engineering role for market-maker Citadel Securities. Harrison, based in Chicago, has been primarily tasked with growing FTX.US' market share in the U.S.

FTX.US is led by co-founder and chief executive officer Sam Bankman-Fried, who also holds the title of CEO for FTX, his Hong Kong-based crypto exchange.

Bankman-Fried previously worked with Harrison for about three years at Jane Street, the New York-based proprietary quant trading firm.

"When we were at Jane Street, Brett was always the best developer to call when you absolutely had to get something online," Bankman-Fried said in a statement following the publication of this story. "He combined great technical skills with a clear view of the business needs and priorities."

Most recently, Harrison oversaw a team of about 100 engineers at Citadel Securities, which is owned by Ken Griffin. The market maker is a separate entity from Citadel, the Chicago-based multi-strategy hedge fund operator.

Looks like Bankman-Fried is betting on Harrison's technical trading prowess and Wall Street ties to help scale FTX.US in an increasingly crowded market for trading crypto products. That includes crypto derivatives that longtime financial traders have expressed an increasing interest in as digital-asset markets have boomed this year.

While globally, FTX had more than $4 billion in trading volume Wednesday, its U.S. exchange only traded about $400 million.