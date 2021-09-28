Verifone Partners With BitPay, Will Accept Crypto

The ability for shoppers to use crypto at Verifone's point-of-sale pin pads in the U.S. will be available later this year.

The point of sale company, Verifone, has partnered with BitPay, allowing cryptocurrency to be accepted at any retail store that uses the Verifone points-of-sale pin pads in the U.S.

While shopping in stores with Verifone point-of-sale devices, crypto users will now be able to select their wallet on the device and scan a QR code using the wallet on their phone, allowing them to pay with crypto.

The partnership will allow the use of cryptocurrency at both in-store pin pads as well as on Verifone's eCommerce Cloud Services platforms. The system will let merchants accept crypto payments without actually needing an account with BitPay.

All major wallets like metamask and blockchin.com will be supported. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, five different stablecoins and even Wrapped Bitcoin will be supported for payments.

The co-founder and CEO of BitPay, Stephen Pair, said that Verifone supports some of the largest merchant brands in the world and that this partnership allows them to tap into the crypto markets.

“Verifone’s merchant base includes many of the world’s largest and most well-known brands looking to tap into the growing crypto market,” said Pair. “This partnership allows these businesses to easily and securely accept crypto payments, and benefit from pent up consumer demand to spend crypto.”

The CEO of Verifone, Mike Pulli, said that the partnership with BitPay will add value to Verifone itself as well as its customers.

“This partnership, solution and investment highlight Verifone’s commitment to enabling revolutionary and meaningful payment experiences for merchants,” said Pulli. “Our Advanced Payment Method platform is robust, and this crypto solution with BitPay adds tremendous value for Verifone and our customers.”