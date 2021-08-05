Uruguayan Senator Proposes Bill To Allow Crypto Payments

The bill seeks to regulate crypto assets and make them "recognized and accepted by the Law and applicable in any legal business."

A senator from Uruguay has proposed a bill that would regulate cryptocurrency but also make them "recognized and accepted by the Law and applicable in any legal business."

The bill opens with Milton Friedman's prediction of the future of money and how Bitcoin is the realization of that.

"Milton Friedman predicted the future existence of a type of electronic money capable of being sent from one person to another as if it were a new digital protocol, years later the source code of the BITCOIN protocol was published starting the transition from the Internet of Information to the Internet of Value."

The bill later states that cryptocurrency would be "considered a valid means of payment, in addition to those included in the Financial Inclusion Law, provided that they comply with the norms that the Law and the regulatory norm provide."

The bill also says that miners will not require special licenses to operate but that larger commercialized operations will require permits and have audits. It also says that the government would promote the training for electrical, civil and computer engineers.

"While mining activities will not require special licenses, the Ministry of Industry will have the following Powers:

a) Grant Mining or marketing permits as established in this law to individuals or legal entities who wish to carry out activities to generate virtual assets.

b) Regulates, controls and audits those who carry out Mining activities of crypto assets for their generation or commercialization in accordance with the requirements established in their own regulations.

c) Promote technical training for electrical, civil and computer engineers in the generation of virtual assets.

d) Registration of Cryptoasset Mining as an industrial activity within the Industrial Registry of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce. It will promote industry standards to support the development of this industry."

Read the translated bill here (this is a translation and may not be exact):

This story is developing.