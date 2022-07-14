UN Report Tells Low-Income Countries to Ban Crypto Ads and Register All Crypto Wallets

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development recently published a report on the perils of unregulated cryptocurrencies, recommending that low and middle-income countries prohibit all advertisements for cryptocurrencies and regulate crypto wallets.

According to the UN report, the arrival of digital currencies during the pandemic came with attendant risks associated with monetary sovereignty, macroeconomic stability, and public policy.

"The use of cryptocurrencies may lead to financial instability risks," the UN report said. "If prices plunge, monetary authorities may need to step in to restore financial stability. Importantly, in developing countries, the use of cryptocurrencies provides a new channel for illicit financial flows."

The UN report highlighted that stablecoins posed the highest risk for developing countries, where there is "unmet demand for reserve currencies."

The report highlighted that the meteoric adoption of cryptocurrencies in recent years has been particularly acute in the Global South. From 2019 to 2021, there was a 2,300% growth in cryptocurrency, with the top 15 countries for adoption being low and middle-income countries last year.

To minimize the risks to emerging economies, the report had several recommendations: 1) mandatory registration of crypto wallets and exchanges, 2) levying cost-prohibitive fees and taxes on crypto trades and transactions, and 3) prohibiting stablecoin sales by banks and traditional financial institutions.

It also exhorted countries to ban crypto-related ads on social media and in public arenas like buses, as the United Kingdom has moved to do. "This new type of virtual, and often disguised, advertisement requires policymakers to expand the scope of regulation beyond traditional media," the report said. "This is an urgent need in terms of consumer protection in countries with low levels of financial literacy, as even limited exposure to cryptocurrencies may lead to significant losses."

The report also highlighted the benefits of creating a central bank digital currency to function as "a public good."