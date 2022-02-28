Ukrainian Government Opens Up Crypto Donations

This weekend, the Ukrainian government opened up new avenues to donate to its fight against Russia, by unveiling options to donate cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether.

According to data analytics firm Elliptic, the Ukrainian government and NGOs have collectively fundraised nearly $20 million since Russia launched its invasion last week.

Government officials inside Ukraine have become increasingly receptive to crypto donations, with Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov sharing three crypto wallet addresses on his Twitter account:

Others like Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin have advertised new decentralized autonomous organizations, or DAOs, set up to provide relief for civilians facing war:

Crypto entrepreneurs like FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried directly gave every Ukrainian $25 in cryptocurrency on the platform, saying "do what you gotta do."

The charitable arm of the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance, also donated $10 million to humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians. The company has launched a crypto-first crowdfunding site, known as the Ukraine Emergency Relief Fund, and donated $6 million to provide emergency relief to Ukrainian refugees and children fleeing hostilities.