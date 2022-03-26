Skip to main content
Ukraine Unveils An NFT Museum of the Russia-Ukraine War

Ukraine Unveils An NFT Museum of the Russia-Ukraine War

Every image is linked to a non-fungible token minted on the Fair NFT platform.

Every image is linked to a non-fungible token minted on the Fair NFT platform.

On Friday, the Ukrainian government released the Meta History Museum of War, a digital museum featuring non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, memorializing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Supported by Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation, the museum has a strange quirk: all the NFTs in the museum can be purchased, but users cannot see the item they're buying until they've been sold. According to the museum, "you unveil the truth [by] buying MetaHistory."

Every image is linked to an NFT minted on the Fair NFT platform running on the Polygon network.

Another quirk is that all the NFTs will be sold in a chronological order. The museum implores users to "be the one to create history."

AdobeStock_491253921
News

Ukraine Unveils An NFT Museum of the Russia-Ukraine War

By Sabrina Toppa21 seconds ago
AdobeStock_265642486
News

Bollywood Actor Paid Over $130,000 in NFT Taxes

By Sabrina Toppa12 hours ago
AdobeStock_417215447_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Exxon Mobil Considers Taking Overseas Bitcoin Mining Pilot Project Using Excess Gas

By Sabrina Toppa21 hours ago
AdobeStock_321632800_Editorial_Use_Only
News

LG Electronics Moves Into the Crypto and Blockchain Space

By Sabrina ToppaMar 25, 2022
AdobeStock_429596108_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Robinhood Unveils New Card Allowing Automatic Investment in Crypto

By Sabrina ToppaMar 22, 2022
AdobeStock_466015571_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Mark Zuckerberg: Instagram Will Get NFTs Soon

By Sabrina ToppaMar 16, 2022
AdobeStock_298966845_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Crypto.com Unveils Exchange in the U.S.

By Sabrina ToppaMar 16, 2022
AdobeStock_340584512
News

In Texas, an Influx of Crypto Miners May Mean Higher Electricity Bills

By Sabrina ToppaMar 16, 2022
AdobeStock_138734594
News

Kazakhstan Confiscates Almost $200 Million in Crypto Mining Equipment

By Sabrina ToppaMar 15, 2022