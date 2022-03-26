Ukraine Unveils An NFT Museum of the Russia-Ukraine War

On Friday, the Ukrainian government released the Meta History Museum of War, a digital museum featuring non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, memorializing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Supported by Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation, the museum has a strange quirk: all the NFTs in the museum can be purchased, but users cannot see the item they're buying until they've been sold. According to the museum, "you unveil the truth [by] buying MetaHistory."

Every image is linked to an NFT minted on the Fair NFT platform running on the Polygon network.

Another quirk is that all the NFTs will be sold in a chronological order. The museum implores users to "be the one to create history."