Ukraine Announces an NFT Collection of the Russian Invasion

Over the weekend, the Ukrainian government announced that it will unveil a non-fungible token (NFT) collection of the Russian invasion.

Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation, Alex Bornyakov, said the collection would be “like a museum of the Russian-Ukrainian war. We want to tell the world in NFT format.”

Each token would feature a different art piece illustrating a news story related to the Russia-Ukraine war. “We want it to be cool, good-looking, and it takes time,” Bornyakov explained.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month, more than $100 million in crypto donations have been sent to the war-battered country, including a CryptoPunk NFT valued at more than $200,000. According to Bornyakov, the donations have been used to buy vision goggles, military optics, bulletproof vests, packed lunches, medicines, and other military supplies — but no weapons.

“Each and every helmet and vest bought via crypto donations is currently saving Ukrainian soilders' lives,” Bornyakov Tweeted.

Earlier this month, the government cancelled a high-profile airdrop, a popular incentive that gives crypto donors free access to more tokens. However, as typical for airdrops, the country was being inundated with micro-donations of negligible amounts from donors across the world seeking to qualify for the promotion.

According to some reports, 95% of Ukraine’s donors were only sending 0.001 Ether or 0.01 Ether. Critics of the cancelled airdrop labeled it a rug-pull, though if Ukraine had offered the airdrop, it would’ve effectively become the first country in the world to do so for crypto donors. Last year, in a push to convince more Salvadorans to download the government’s Bitcoin wallet, El Salvador airdropped $30 in Bitcoin to every adult who signed up for the country's crypto wallet.