UK Tax Authorities Seize NFTs in $1.8 Million Fraud Case

This “serves as a warning to anyone who thinks they can use crypto assets to hide money."

For the first time, the United Kingdom's chief tax authority has seized non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in a $1.8 million fraud investigation, according to the BBC.

Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC), the UK's main tax watchdog, said that it had taken three NFTs, arrested three people for tax evasion, and seized around $6,700 (£5,000) in crypto assets.

This “serves as a warning to anyone who thinks they can use crypto assets to hide money from HMRC,” Nick Sharp, HMRC's Deputy Director of Economic Crime told the BBC. “We constantly adapt to new technology to ensure we keep pace with how criminals and evaders look to conceal their assets."

The arrested individuals created 250 shell companies and deployed myriad tactics to conceal their identities, including using VPNs, fake home addresses and burner phones, the BBC claimed.

Earlier this month, Chainlysis reported that the emerging asset class was beset by "wash trading" or transactions where NFT sellers appeared to be both buyers and sellers of NFTs to mislead prospective buyers.

Although sales of NFTs reached $40 billion last year, the space is vulnerable to scams and thefts. 

