Skip to main content
U.K. Crypto Lender Nexo to Shut Down U.S. Operations

U.K. Crypto Lender Nexo to Shut Down U.S. Operations

The move is unrelated to the FTX collapse.

The move is unrelated to the FTX collapse.

On Monday, the beleaguered British crypto lender Nexo, which is already under investigation by regulators in eight U.S. states, said that it had reached a “dead end” with U.S. regulators over the past 18 months and would gradually wind down its operations in America.

t

The company said American regulators “refuse to provide a path for enabling blockchain businesses.”

“Our decision comes after more than 18 months of good-faith dialogue with U.S. state and federal regulators which has come to a dead end,” Nexo said.

The embattled company caught the eye of regulators more than a year ago for allegedly providing interest-earning accounts through unregistered securities. However, Nexo cited “a lack of regulatory clarity” as the chief reason for its decision to exit America.

On Tuesday, Nexo plans to stop users in the eight states — Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Wisconsin, California and Washington — from using its interest-earning accounts entirely.

AdobeStock_484685856_Editorial_Use_Only
News

U.K. Crypto Lender Nexo to Shut Down U.S. Operations

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_435436701_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Crypto Exchange Kraken Settles with Treasury Department Over Iran Sanctions

By Sabrina Toppa
02_APPROACH_2
News

Crypto Investor Newsletter: Financial Contagion from FTX Is Spreading

By Sabrina Toppa
Member Exclusive
10_PITCH_NEW_001
Ethereum

‘The World Is Watching’: How Visa Brought NFTs to the 2022 FIFA World Cup

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_293060196_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Line's U.S. Crypto Exchange Bitfront Shuts Down

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_419491555
News

Bahamas: Stop Saying We Lack Crypto Regulations After FTX

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_460911697_Editorial_Use_Only
Ethereum

Mark Cuban Says FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Should 'Be Afraid of Jail'

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_286536398_Editorial_Use_Only (1)
News

Binance Begins Process of Revealing Proof of Reserves, but Liabilities Remain Undisclosed

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_548367206_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Crypto Lender Genesis Under Regulatory Probe in Multiple U.S. States

By Sabrina Toppa