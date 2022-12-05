U.K. Crypto Lender Nexo to Shut Down U.S. Operations

On Monday, the beleaguered British crypto lender Nexo, which is already under investigation by regulators in eight U.S. states, said that it had reached a “dead end” with U.S. regulators over the past 18 months and would gradually wind down its operations in America.

The company said American regulators “refuse to provide a path for enabling blockchain businesses.”

“Our decision comes after more than 18 months of good-faith dialogue with U.S. state and federal regulators which has come to a dead end,” Nexo said.

The embattled company caught the eye of regulators more than a year ago for allegedly providing interest-earning accounts through unregistered securities. However, Nexo cited “a lack of regulatory clarity” as the chief reason for its decision to exit America.

On Tuesday, Nexo plans to stop users in the eight states — Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Wisconsin, California and Washington — from using its interest-earning accounts entirely.