Skip to main content
U.S. Government Goes After First Person Using Crypto to Evade Sanctions

U.S. Government Goes After First Person Using Crypto to Evade Sanctions

The American citizen sent more than $10 million in Bitcoin.

The American citizen sent more than $10 million in Bitcoin.

This month, a U.S. federal judge prosecuted an American citizen who sent over $10 million in Bitcoin to a blacklisted country, in clear violation of sanctions rules.

The U.S. citizen violated the International Emergency Economic Powers Act by sending the virtual assets to a comprehensively sanctioned country, which could be either Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Syria or Russia.

According to the sealed report, the unnamed individual used a crypto exchange in the United States to send over $10 million in Bitcoin to a virtual asset exchange registered in a sanctions-hit country, possibly Russia, Cuba, North Korea, Syria or Iran. The suspect even acknowledged that they were evading sanctions by relying on cryptocurrency instead of traditional payment methods, in clear violation of sanctions.

“The Department of Justice can and will criminally prosecute individuals and entities for failure to comply with [the Office of Foreign Assets Control]’s regulations, including as to virtual currency,” said Judge Zia Faruqui. “Prohibited financial services include any transfer of funds, directly or indirectly ... from the U.S. or by a U.S. person [or] entity, wherever located, to the sanctioned entity [or] country. And lest there be any doubt, financial service providers include virtual currency exchanges.”

“What we see here is the first time that the Department of Justice has charged a criminal case involving the use of cryptocurrency to evade sanctions, Ari Redbord, head of legal and governmental affairs at the crypto fraud-monitoring firm TRM Labs, told WIRED.

In a humorous jibe that nonetheless communicated an explicit warning to individuals seeking to use crypto to circumvent sanctions, a federal magistrate judge in D.C. declared that not only was crypto trackable, but it fell under sanctions rules: “Issue One: virtual currency is untraceable? WRONG … Issue Two: sanctions do not apply to virtual currency? WRONG,” Faruqui wrote.

Many believe crypto cannot be traced despite all transactions being publicly recorded on a digital ledger. This relative anonymity make virtual assets attractive to criminals and thieves, as well as privacy advocates. However, this has proven to be incorrect. “The thing that’s so unique about crypto is you can actually trace and track the flow of these funds on an entirely open ledger,” Redbord told WIRED. “It’s only because crypto moves and lives on an open ledger on the blockchain that allowed for this type of investigation.”

AdobeStock_404911057
News

U.S. Government Goes After First Person Using Crypto to Evade Sanctions

By Sabrina Toppajust now
Pile of physical Bitcoin against geometric backdrop.
News

Luxury Brand Balenciaga to Allow Crypto Payments in June

By Sabrina Toppa10 minutes ago
AdobeStock_385139683
News

European Central Bank Says Digital Euro Coming in 2026

By Sabrina Toppa34 minutes ago
AdobeStock_357199116
News

India's Crypto Taxes Dampen Investment Activity, as Crypto Companies Eye Cheaper Jurisdictions Abroad

By Sabrina ToppaMay 20, 2022
bitcoin-dollar-crypto-lending
News

Crypto Jobs Still Accelerating, Despite Hiring Freezes in Tech Industry

By Sabrina ToppaMay 20, 2022
Meta_Platforms_Headquarters_Menlo_Park_California
News

Facebook's Parent Company Might be Launching Crypto Payments Platform

By Sabrina ToppaMay 19, 2022
TechCrunch_Disrupt_NY_2016_-_Day_2_(26841509412)_(2) (1)
News

Robinhood Plans to Release a Web3 Crypto Wallet Where Users Can Hold their Own Crypto and NFTs

By Sabrina ToppaMay 19, 2022
Bernanke_Briefing_2013_(9088486134)_(cropped)
News

Ben Bernanke: Crypto Has No Value and Is Just Used for Ransomware

By Sabrina ToppaMay 18, 2022
bitcoin-mining-belarus-iran-cuba-sanctions
News

China Climbs Back Up to Top Crypto Mining Spot After the U.S.

By Sabrina ToppaMay 18, 2022