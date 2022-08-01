Tiffany's Reveals New NFTs Priced at $51,000 Apiece

Tiffany and Co. Reveals New NFTs Priced at $51,000 Apiece
Many of the NFTs will bear a striking resemblance to owners' existing CryptoPunk digital collectibles.
Luxury American jewelry brand Tiffany and Company has plans to unveil a new non-fungible token, or NFT, collection this week featuring virtual and physical pendants designed for CryptoPunks' owners.
Learn how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.
Many of the NFTs will bear a striking resemblance to owners' existing CryptoPunk digital collectibles.