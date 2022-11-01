This Is the Most Crypto-Friendly State in the U.S.

The most crypto-friendly state in the nation is.. Nevada?

According to a 2022 SmartAssets study, this is due to Nevada's pro-crypto regulations and high number of jobs for people working in the crypto and blockchain industries. The Nevada government also forbids local governments from taxing blockchain, and lets individuals electronically sign transactions on blockchain.

Nevada is followed by Florida, California, New Jersey and Texas.

However, if you want to know which state performs the highest number of Google searches on crypto? The answer is California.

In addition to being home to Silicon Valley and plenty of pro-crypto businesses, California is among the best places in the country for crypto adoption and acceptancnce, with 1.86 businesses accepting crypto per 10,000 companies. The state also has more than 3,500 Bitcoin ATMs.