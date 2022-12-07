Paraguay Votes Against Crypto Mining Bill

Paraguay is not moving forward with plans to introduce legislation for its nascent crypto mining industry, keeping the lucrative but unregulated industry in a legal grey area after the lower House of Parliament voted on Monday not to establish a regulatory framework.

The crypto mining bill drafted by congressman Carlos Rejala and senator Fernando Facetti last year was passed by parliament in July, only to face a disappointing result this summer, when President Mario Benitez vetoed the legislation. Benitez cited the fact that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin were energy-intensive to mine and did not generate enough employment for the South American country. This sparked furor among parliamentarians hoping to regulate the industry, prompting the bill to move to the Chamber of Deputies.

However, on Monday, the Chamber voted against the bill.

If the bill had been approved, miners would have enjoyed price caps on the electricity they're charged for mining crypto.

In recent years, the energy-rich country has been hoping to export its surplus energy abroad and use it in the Bitcoin mining industry, with foreign firms like Bitfarms, a mining company headquartered in Canada, coming to the South American country to lease a mine for a five-year period.