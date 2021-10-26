    • October 26, 2021
    TheStreet home
    TheStreet home
    TheStreet home
    NewsBitcoinEthereumDeFi
    Search
    Subscribe
    Tesla May Restart Crypto Transactions Again
    Publish date:

    Tesla May Restart Crypto Transactions Again

    The company says crypto can become a “liquid alternative to cash.”
    Author:

    Electric vehicle company Tesla, helmed by CEO Elon Musk, said that it “may in the future restart the practice of transacting in cryptocurrencies.” The disclosure came in a September quarterly filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission.

    Learn how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.

    “We believe in the long-term potential of digital assets both as an investment and also as a liquid alternative to cash,” the company said.

    From January to March 2021, Tesla offered customers the option to pay for electric vehicles with Bitcoin, and invested $1.5 billion of its treasury in Bitcoin during the first quarter of the year.

    But environmental concerns hampered efforts to lock in Bitcoin as a payment method, with the cryptocurrency’s poor environmental record triggering public criticism toward the company.

    This summer, Musk announced that the company might restart Bitcoin transactions if the cryptocurrency became more reliant on renewable energy and at least half of its hash rate came from renewables.

    Tesla’s market capitalization surpassed $1 trillion this week after it secured a deal with car rental company Hertz. It became the fifth company to reach the $1 trillion mark.

    Tesla’s share prices skyrocketed by 12.6%, reaching around $1,000 in a historic milestone. 

    Musk has played an outsized role in the success or stumbles of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Shiba Inu Coin, which dropped by 20% over the weekend, when he disclosed that he owned zero Shiba Inu coins.

    Musk said he only owned Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin: “Out of curiosity, I acquired some ascii hash strings called ‘Bitcoin, Ethereum & Doge’. That’s it,” Musk said on Twitter.

    Musk followed up by cautioning crypto enthusiasts not to divert their savings into meme cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu or Floki Inu, named after his own Shiba Inu puppy — Floki — which he introduced to the world in September.

    “As I’ve said before, don’t bet the farm on crypto! True value is building products & providing services to your fellow human beings, not money in any form,” Musk said.

    Tesla@2
    News

    Tesla May Restart Crypto Transactions Again

    16 seconds ago
    brett-jordan-0FytazjHhxs-unsplash
    DeFi

    Reddit Is Building an NFT Platform

    Oct 22, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    Coinstar_Kiosk_Front_Coinme-copy-1-630x419
    Bitcoin

    Walmart To Add 200 Bitcoin ATMs in New Pilot Program

    Oct 22, 2021
    pedro-lastra-Nyvq2juw4_o-unsplash
    News

    Crypto Custodian Anchorage Hires Sales Head Away From Celsius

    Oct 21, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    worldcoin orb
    News

    New 'Worldcoin' Crypto That Requires Iris Scan Causes Concerns

    Oct 21, 2021
    Gelato Icon Logo 1024x1024.png
    DeFi

    DeFi Automation Bot Network Gelato: Use Cases, Competitors and What's Next

    Oct 21, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    FTX exchange
    News

    FTX Crypto Exchange Hits $25B Valuation

    Oct 21, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-10-20 at 2.29.33 PM
    DeFi

    Republic Capital Talks Strategy For Its New Crypto Seed Fund

    Oct 20, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    edgar-chaparro-kB5DnieBLtM-unsplash
    News

    Coinbase Becomes Official Sponsor of the NBA

    Oct 19, 2021