Steph Curry Partners With FTX Crypto Exchange

Steph will receive equity in FTX and become a brand ambassador to help expand the FTX brand.

Steph Curry and the FTX cryptocurrency exchange have announced a partnership via press release. Curry has received equity in the exchange and will be an ambassador to the FTX brand going forward.

"I'm excited to partner with a company that demystifies the crypto space and eliminates the intimidation factor for first-time users," said Curry. "FTX is likeminded when it comes to giving back to the community in meaningful ways and I can't wait to see what we can achieve together."

This announcement comes just a day after Steph caused a stir on Twitter when he said he was just getting into crypto.

In addition to the FTX equity given to Steph, FTX has also committed to providing annual contributions to the Eat.Learn.Play foundation that Stephen and Ayesha Curry founded. Eat.Learn.Play's goal is to allow kids to have more equal footing on their life and path forward to help them achieve success.

The CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, said that he knew Stephen was the right fit for FTX after speaking with him.

"After meeting and speaking with Stephen, it was clear that he is a seamless fit for FTX. His tireless commitment to charity alongside a ferocious work ethic to become the greatest in any arena he steps foot in, whether it is basketball, investing or business, perfectly align with FTX's core values. I look forward to working together with Stephen to create a positive impact for those who need it most in the world."

In Steph's new ambassador role, he will take part in various initiatives to grow the FTX brand and expose new audiences to cryptocurrency.