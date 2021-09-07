September 7, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
NewsBitcoinEthereumDeFi
Search
Steph Curry Partners With FTX Crypto Exchange

Steph Curry Partners With FTX Crypto Exchange

Steph will receive equity in FTX and become a brand ambassador to help expand the FTX brand.
Author:
Publish date:
Steph will receive equity in FTX and become a brand ambassador to help expand the FTX brand.

Steph Curry and the FTX cryptocurrency exchange have announced a partnership via press release. Curry has received equity in the exchange and will be an ambassador to the FTX brand going forward.

Don’t miss out on how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.

"I'm excited to partner with a company that demystifies the crypto space and eliminates the intimidation factor for first-time users," said Curry. "FTX is likeminded when it comes to giving back to the community in meaningful ways and I can't wait to see what we can achieve together."

This announcement comes just a day after Steph caused a stir on Twitter when he said he was just getting into crypto.

https://twitter.com/StephenCurry30/status/1435047716950667264

https://twitter.com/StephenCurry30/status/1435047716950667264

In addition to the FTX equity given to Steph, FTX has also committed to providing annual contributions to the Eat.Learn.Play foundation that Stephen and Ayesha Curry founded. Eat.Learn.Play's goal is to allow kids to have more equal footing on their life and path forward to help them achieve success. 

The CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, said that he knew Stephen was the right fit for FTX after speaking with him.

"After meeting and speaking with Stephen, it was clear that he is a seamless fit for FTX. His tireless commitment to charity alongside a ferocious work ethic to become the greatest in any arena he steps foot in, whether it is basketball, investing or business, perfectly align with FTX's core values. I look forward to working together with Stephen to create a positive impact for those who need it most in the world."

In Steph's new ambassador role, he will take part in various initiatives to grow the FTX brand and expose new audiences to cryptocurrency. 

steph.curry
News

Steph Curry Partners With FTX Crypto Exchange

mark-basarab-y421kXlUOQk-unsplash
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Crashes and Exchanges Halt. Is Margin To Blame?

Alex Marinier_New Form Capital (1)
News

Crypto VC Firm Targeting $75m For Second Early-Stage Fund

mooch
News

Scaramucci Talks COVID Safety at SALT, Why He's Still Bullish on Bitcoin

jackson-simmer-AR-eJn8SCG0-unsplash
News

This Startup Lets You Use Bitcoin to Pay for Parking

joshua-hoehne-6vw_O9R4zf4-unsplash
Bitcoin

Twitter Product Lead Confirms Bitcoin Tips Leak

bitcoin-hashrate-social
Bitcoin

Rising Bitcoin Hashrate Lifts All Crypto Mining Stocks

jana-shnipelson-AUVH9wcQhFU-unsplash (1)
News

Belarus Asks Citizens to Mine Crypto Instead of Work Abroad

crypto-taxes-infrastructure-bill-2021
News

EY Expert Dishes on Potential Crypto Taxes, Penalties